‘Overwhelming’: Georgia poll worker describes voting chaos

ATLANTA (AP) – The chaos during Georgia’s primary elections frustrated voters, but also put a strain on poll workers.
Some were staffing the polls for the first time on Tuesday after concerns about the coronavirus scared away more experienced workers.
They did get training, but a few said it wasn’t enough. One described a harrowing, 15-hour shift spent scrambling to sanitize equipment, clear jams in ballot scanners and collect voter cards amid a flood of frustrated voters.
Another said maintaining social distance was hard. Metro Atlanta appeared to suffer the worst delays, with some voters waiting for hours and others giving up.