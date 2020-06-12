‘It’s broken’: Fears grow about patchwork US election system

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) – Political leaders and election experts are concerned about the strength of the U.S. voting system ahead of the November presidential contest.

With less than five months to go, fears are mounting that several battleground states are not prepared to administer problem-free elections under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s because of long lines disproportionately affecting voters of color in places with a history of voter suppression, a dramatic shortage of poll workers scared away by the coronavirus, and an emerging consensus that it could take several days to determine a winner because of an increase in mail voting.