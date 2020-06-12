Farmers to Families Food Box distribute fresh fruits, vegetables to Baldwin County

|
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Farmers have partnered with local school districts to bring fresh food to your table.
The USDA started a program called Farmers to Families Food Boxes, which links local school districts with nearby farmers.
Baldwin County Education staff and volunteers handed out the produce boxes on Thursday at Lakeview Academy. The boxes were filled with fresh fruits and vegetables — all grown on Georgia farms.
Susan Nelson, director of school nutrition, says that she is happy to put healthy food in the hands of the community.
Nelson said, “It’s so easy to stop at the convenience store and pick up a soda or a bag of chips. And that’s fine occasionally but they still need those vegetables.”
The produce boxes are free to Baldwin County residents. You do not need any paperwork, ID, or children in the school system to receive a box.
Georgia Freeman was there to pick up multiple boxes for a day program she runs for disabled individuals. Freeman says the boxes will help the people in her program make healthier choices.
Freeman said, “We try to encourage them, if you’re going to eat pizza try to eat some salad with your pizza. If you’re going to eat a snack try not to reach for the candy and the cookies, and try the fruits and vegetables instead. It works if you give them healthier options and give them a chance to learn what makes them feel better they will comply.”
The produce boxes are available for pickup by drive-thru every Wednesday until August 26, at Lakeview Academy from 10 a.m. until noon.