Forsyth residents to protest against newspaper staff member

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Residents in Forsyth are gathering Saturday to protest about negative comments on social media from an employee at the Monroe County Reporter.
According to a release, community members will rally to express the staff member’s negative and divisive Twitter post.
Will Davis, an editor of the Monroe County Reporter, issued an apology for his online comments on June 2 from the newspaper’s website.
“I suppose the best way to apologize is to just come out and say: I messed up. And I’m sorry,” Davis said. “I sin a lot. But this one is hurting not just me, but my family, my staff, and my community.”
Protest Information
- The protest happens at North Jackson Street in Forsyth from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 12.
- The gatherings will be peaceful, productive, and respectful. Anyone who violates this request will be removed and handled lawfully.
