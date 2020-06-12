Local group set to host virtual Juneteenth events

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Juneteenth, the day known for the beginning of freedom for African Americans, is near.
To honor the day amid the pandemic, a local group is set to host a series of virtual Juneteenth events.
The events start Saturday, June 13, and goes until Sunday, June 20. Sessions will include a drum circle, discussion forum, and more.
Organizers say each event represents the journey into the consciousness of freedom.
“It’s all about a journey into the consciousness of Freedom even in all of the celebrations all the Libations all of the nice fun things we do at the end of the day with striving to truly be free beings free human beings and to heal from the subjugation and we continue to suffer in this country”
The first event will be the annual Pleasant Hill neighborhood reunion at Mattie Hubbard Jones playground tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Masks are encouraged for those attending.
For a full schedule of events, visit Kwanzaa Cultural Access Center, Inc. Facebook page.