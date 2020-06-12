Reynolds-Howard leads Cooke in Macon-Bibb District Attorney race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Anita Reynolds-Howard is leading David Cooke in the Macon-Bibb District Attorney race with 76 percent of the vote.
Cooke has served as DA for Bibb, Peach, and Crawford counties for eight years. Howard has been a prosecuting attorney for 15 years and serves as an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Middle Georgia State University.
Howard says she was pleased to receive so much support.
“I’m just thankful for all of the supporters who have been there as we’ve campaigned over about a year ago. And so I’m thankful for all of them,” Reynolds-Howard said. “I am hopeful that the numbers do look good. But I know they’re still counting and so we’re just waiting on the final official numbers.”
Unofficial election results
The latest unofficial and incomplete election results from the Secretary of State’s website show Reynolds-Howard in the lead with 10,121 votes. Cooke has 3,320 votes.
