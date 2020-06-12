Valerie Biskey Memorial Garden receives makeover

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon Volunteer Clinic’s midtown garden received a much-needed renovation. Now nearly six weeks later, the weeds are gone.

The Valerie Biskey Memorial Garden at the clinic got the makeover, thanks to efforts planned by Life Scout, Sutton Snow.

Snow says the planning started after he needed a project for Eagle Scouts. Once he saw the poor condition of the midtown garden, the scout wanted to help out.

The 17-year old begin drafting up fundraiser letters for his gardening needs. He also repaired the irrigation system.

“We took out an old bench that was rotten and we put in a new one. We planted some shrub as well and we put in some molts,” said Snow.

The teen gave the leftover money to the clinic for medical supplies and other items.

Sutton’s mother, a registered nurse at Macon Volunteer Clinic, says her son dedicated his time to the garden. She says but he had no idea what should go in the garden, so Weslayan Wood Garden Club helped him.

The garden club advised on what type of flowers should be planted, the best location for them to grow, and what should be removed. The club also donated a few plants.

Sutton says the garden is finished, and he hopes more blighted areas can be addressed.

“You can pretty much change any land and make it look better,” said Snow.

His mother says the clinic plans to celebrate their new garden next week.

Macon Volunteer Clinic provides free, high-quality health and dental care and medications to low-income, uninsured Bibb County adults.