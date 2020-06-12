Sandy Beach Waterpark reopens to public

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As COVID-19 restrictions relax, local businesses are preparing for crowds.
Dozens lined up for the reopening of Sandy Beach Waterpark Friday morning.
According to StandGuard Aquatics, the waterpark is open to the public with some changes.
The company says staff will limit the number of people to ensure proper operations within the guidelines of Governor Kemp’s latest executive order.
“The feedback that we’ve gotten from just calls, and the smiling faces today that the park is opened back up — they’re ecstatic,” Danielle Satteray, Director of Operations said. “We just ask for their patients because of the new COVID restrictions and social distancing things.”
Sandy Beach Waterpark Information
- Sandy Park Waterpark hours of operations are from 11 am to 5 pm.
- Daily Admission is $8 for those 48” and taller or $5 for 47” or shorter.
- Season passes are available for purchase at a discount rate of $56 only through the end of today.
