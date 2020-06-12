A few storms possible this weekend in Middle Georgia

It was a hot and steamy week across Middle Georgia, but many places have seen at least a small decrease in humidity today.
That inclusion of a little bit of dry air allowed us to cool to the 60’s early this morning and we can expect more of that through the weekend.
That being said we can expect more heat through the weekend as highs stay in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for Middle Georgia.
Our main weather-maker will remain the stationary boundary that is sitting near the coast. This will continue to fire a few storms through the weekend, much like today. Some storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.
