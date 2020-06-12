A few storms possible this weekend in Middle Georgia

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
4
Listen to the content of this post:

It was a hot and steamy week across Middle Georgia, but many places have seen at least a small decrease in humidity today.

That inclusion of a little bit of dry air allowed us to cool to the 60’s early this morning and we can expect more of that through the weekend.

That being said we can expect more heat through the weekend as highs stay in the upper 80’s and low 90’s for Middle Georgia.

Our main weather-maker will remain the stationary boundary that is sitting near the coast. This will continue to fire a few storms through the weekend, much like today. Some storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not anticipated.

Previous articleFormer Macon mayor, others fight to get confederate statue removed
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.