Tech Report: Microsoft says no to facial recognition for police

Sony reveals next-gen Playstation 5

Sony revealed which games will be available to play on its upcoming next-gen Playstation 5 console and finally revealed the device’s new design.

The sleek white console with black trim is tall and appears to be thinner than the Xbox Series X.

Sony showed over two dozen games, including “Hitman 3” and “NBA 2k21.”

YouTube funds black creators

YouTube is starting a $100 million fund for black creators and artists.

YouTube is the latest tech company to support protesters with donations and pledges of support.

Microsoft, Uber, and Facebook have pledged millions to social justice groups as well.

No facial recognition for Microsoft

Microsoft says it will not sell facial recognition to American police departments until there is a national law ‘grounded in human rights.

Microsoft’s announcement follows Amazon’s announcement on Wednesday that it would suspend police use of its controversial facial-recognition technology, Rekognition, for one year. IBM also this week announced that it would no longer sell facial recognition services to most customers.

Facial recognition software has been found to have race and gender bias.

Snap announces new product

Snap announced a new product called Snap Minis.

There will be a handful of Snap Minis at launch. One from atom tickets will allow users to watch movie trailers together or see movie showtimes, and then pick seats as a group before they buy tickets individually.

These apps can be opened within the chat function of Snapchat and can be used together by groups of users.

Snap Minis will launch on the Android and IOS versions of Snapchat sometime in July.