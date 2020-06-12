UPDATE (Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/12/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 55,783 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|199
|1072.14
|13
|36
|Atkinson
|70
|840.34
|2
|12
|Bacon
|165
|1446.86
|3
|15
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|13
|Baldwin
|421
|947.6
|30
|72
|Banks
|107
|535.48
|1
|15
|Barrow
|378
|437.59
|23
|88
|Bartow
|539
|486.59
|39
|145
|Ben Hill
|98
|588.77
|1
|9
|Berrien
|62
|321.64
|0
|3
|Bibb
|530
|348.34
|35
|147
|Bleckley
|53
|412.84
|0
|3
|Brantley
|68
|354.13
|2
|5
|Brooks
|93
|591.34
|10
|12
|Bryan
|83
|212.08
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|92
|115.77
|3
|12
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|31
|Butts
|242
|961.31
|28
|28
|Calhoun
|146
|2311.22
|6
|20
|Camden
|71
|131.67
|1
|8
|Candler
|17
|156.87
|0
|3
|Carroll
|602
|501.17
|37
|107
|Catoosa
|217
|315.54
|0
|18
|Charlton
|38
|286.77
|1
|6
|Chatham
|597
|204.33
|29
|136
|Chattahoochee
|246
|2288.58
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|32
|129.21
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1014
|380.32
|38
|152
|Clarke
|338
|260.44
|15
|54
|Clay
|51
|1786.34
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1413
|463.52
|65
|201
|Clinch
|75
|1126.8
|2
|7
|Cobb
|3522
|445.49
|215
|752
|Coffee
|328
|762.05
|14
|78
|Colquitt
|634
|1396.69
|16
|55
|Columbia
|295
|185.97
|8
|40
|Cook
|67
|384.24
|1
|9
|Coweta
|507
|333.55
|11
|53
|Crawford
|31
|253.52
|0
|4
|Crisp
|241
|1081.25
|10
|40
|Dade
|47
|290.81
|1
|3
|Dawson
|118
|436.7
|3
|18
|Decatur
|222
|843.4
|7
|25
|DeKalb
|4282
|539.87
|142
|738
|Dodge
|54
|264.9
|2
|8
|Dooly
|197
|1470.15
|13
|41
|Dougherty
|1828
|2033.26
|150
|447
|Douglas
|641
|421.97
|28
|144
|Early
|254
|2503.45
|31
|24
|Echols
|153
|3854.88
|0
|6
|Effingham
|83
|129.63
|1
|13
|Elbert
|84
|443.39
|0
|6
|Emanuel
|38
|167.67
|2
|8
|Evans
|7
|65.5
|0
|0
|Fannin
|65
|246.96
|1
|5
|Fayette
|259
|220.34
|14
|40
|Floyd
|365
|365.31
|15
|44
|Forsyth
|589
|233.26
|13
|74
|Franklin
|137
|587.25
|1
|11
|Fulton
|5069
|461.16
|280
|954
|Gilmer
|169
|537.93
|1
|22
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|177
|205.7
|2
|18
|Gordon
|240
|413.44
|18
|37
|Grady
|137
|558.27
|4
|29
|Greene
|86
|459.48
|8
|19
|Gwinnett
|5089
|524.02
|152
|769
|Habersham
|581
|1268.56
|29
|80
|Hall
|2727
|1321.55
|55
|375
|Hancock
|201
|2453.31
|29
|37
|Haralson
|57
|185.53
|4
|16
|Harris
|190
|547.36
|6
|23
|Hart
|41
|157.05
|0
|2
|Heard
|42
|339.53
|3
|7
|Henry
|829
|345.61
|28
|97
|Houston
|421
|268.09
|20
|103
|Irwin
|34
|360.44
|1
|8
|Jackson
|256
|342.7
|7
|38
|Jasper
|56
|394.39
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|52
|343.28
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|52
|339.58
|1
|9
|Jenkins
|44
|513.06
|6
|16
|Johnson
|77
|797.02
|2
|13
|Jones
|50
|174.88
|0
|4
|Lamar
|79
|408.33
|5
|12
|Lanier
|37
|357.45
|2
|8
|Laurens
|113
|238.92
|1
|17
|Lee
|371
|1237.86
|22
|67
|Liberty
|90
|145.39
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|17
|209.23
|1
|6
|Long
|19
|95.41
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|567
|481.01
|4
|61
|Lumpkin
|107
|316.55
|1
|24
|Macon
|106
|816.14
|7
|36
|Madison
|72
|238.59
|2
|14
|Marion
|61
|735.56
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|73
|338.01
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|17
|116.7
|1
|3
|Meriwether
|123
|585.16
|2
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|427
|1935.98
|37
|96
|Monroe
|127
|458.04
|14
|26
|Montgomery
|19
|205.98
|0
|2
|Morgan
|40
|209.01
|0
|5
|Murray
|130
|322.89
|1
|13
|Muscogee
|955
|498.37
|25
|143
|Newton
|412
|366.7
|11
|68
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2582
|0
|34
|151
|Oconee
|128
|306.68
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|71
|465.88
|7
|14
|Paulding
|401
|232.41
|13
|80
|Peach
|86
|314.16
|8
|26
|Pickens
|59
|175.96
|4
|13
|Pierce
|126
|644.67
|4
|24
|Pike
|66
|349.95
|3
|11
|Polk
|162
|372.57
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|104
|475.21
|10
|18
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|30
|176.62
|2
|13
|Randolph
|190
|2813.15
|21
|35
|Richmond
|664
|328.32
|36
|182
|Rockdale
|333
|350.67
|9
|77
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|61
|438.85
|4
|19
|Seminole
|48
|589.68
|2
|8
|Spalding
|309
|447.11
|24
|55
|Stephens
|152
|577.33
|4
|30
|Stewart
|60
|978.95
|1
|13
|Sumter
|506
|1721.15
|50
|139
|Talbot
|45
|730.76
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|38
|149.54
|0
|3
|Taylor
|25
|314.15
|2
|10
|Telfair
|47
|300.43
|1
|8
|Terrell
|218
|2574.7
|26
|52
|Thomas
|359
|807.99
|33
|68
|Tift
|372
|911.09
|22
|77
|Toombs
|96
|355.78
|4
|12
|Towns
|32
|265.91
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|701
|995.54
|22
|97
|Turner
|148
|1832.59
|14
|31
|Twiggs
|21
|259.71
|1
|6
|Union
|53
|209.2
|2
|14
|Unknown
|1021
|0
|1
|33
|Upson
|295
|1122.65
|38
|43
|Walker
|216
|310.3
|1
|11
|Walton
|321
|335.02
|21
|53
|Ware
|263
|733.55
|14
|57
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|76
|374.35
|1
|9
|Wayne
|33
|110.1
|0
|4
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|16
|202.3
|0
|0
|White
|124
|390.45
|3
|25
|Whitfield
|562
|536.92
|10
|35
|Wilcox
|117
|1331.06
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|35
|349.51
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|73
|818.48
|7
|23
|Worth
|256
|1270.98
|21
|50
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 697,251 (586,426 COVID-19 tests; 110,825 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 55,783
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,181 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 3 p.m. ET on 6/11 listed 842 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,418 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
