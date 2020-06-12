UPDATE (Friday, June 12 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/12/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 55,783 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 199 1072.14 13 36
Atkinson 70 840.34 2 12
Bacon 165 1446.86 3 15
Baker 37 1187.42 3 13
Baldwin 421 947.6 30 72
Banks 107 535.48 1 15
Barrow 378 437.59 23 88
Bartow 539 486.59 39 145
Ben Hill 98 588.77 1 9
Berrien 62 321.64 0 3
Bibb 530 348.34 35 147
Bleckley 53 412.84 0 3
Brantley 68 354.13 2 5
Brooks 93 591.34 10 12
Bryan 83 212.08 5 18
Bulloch 92 115.77 3 12
Burke 125 559.48 6 31
Butts 242 961.31 28 28
Calhoun 146 2311.22 6 20
Camden 71 131.67 1 8
Candler 17 156.87 0 3
Carroll 602 501.17 37 107
Catoosa 217 315.54 0 18
Charlton 38 286.77 1 6
Chatham 597 204.33 29 136
Chattahoochee 246 2288.58 0 6
Chattooga 32 129.21 2 3
Cherokee 1014 380.32 38 152
Clarke 338 260.44 15 54
Clay 51 1786.34 2 5
Clayton 1413 463.52 65 201
Clinch 75 1126.8 2 7
Cobb 3522 445.49 215 752
Coffee 328 762.05 14 78
Colquitt 634 1396.69 16 55
Columbia 295 185.97 8 40
Cook 67 384.24 1 9
Coweta 507 333.55 11 53
Crawford 31 253.52 0 4
Crisp 241 1081.25 10 40
Dade 47 290.81 1 3
Dawson 118 436.7 3 18
Decatur 222 843.4 7 25
DeKalb 4282 539.87 142 738
Dodge 54 264.9 2 8
Dooly 197 1470.15 13 41
Dougherty 1828 2033.26 150 447
Douglas 641 421.97 28 144
Early 254 2503.45 31 24
Echols 153 3854.88 0 6
Effingham 83 129.63 1 13
Elbert 84 443.39 0 6
Emanuel 38 167.67 2 8
Evans 7 65.5 0 0
Fannin 65 246.96 1 5
Fayette 259 220.34 14 40
Floyd 365 365.31 15 44
Forsyth 589 233.26 13 74
Franklin 137 587.25 1 11
Fulton 5069 461.16 280 954
Gilmer 169 537.93 1 22
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 177 205.7 2 18
Gordon 240 413.44 18 37
Grady 137 558.27 4 29
Greene 86 459.48 8 19
Gwinnett 5089 524.02 152 769
Habersham 581 1268.56 29 80
Hall 2727 1321.55 55 375
Hancock 201 2453.31 29 37
Haralson 57 185.53 4 16
Harris 190 547.36 6 23
Hart 41 157.05 0 2
Heard 42 339.53 3 7
Henry 829 345.61 28 97
Houston 421 268.09 20 103
Irwin 34 360.44 1 8
Jackson 256 342.7 7 38
Jasper 56 394.39 1 7
Jeff Davis 52 343.28 2 5
Jefferson 52 339.58 1 9
Jenkins 44 513.06 6 16
Johnson 77 797.02 2 13
Jones 50 174.88 0 4
Lamar 79 408.33 5 12
Lanier 37 357.45 2 8
Laurens 113 238.92 1 17
Lee 371 1237.86 22 67
Liberty 90 145.39 1 15
Lincoln 17 209.23 1 6
Long 19 95.41 1 2
Lowndes 567 481.01 4 61
Lumpkin 107 316.55 1 24
Macon 106 816.14 7 36
Madison 72 238.59 2 14
Marion 61 735.56 2 11
McDuffie 73 338.01 5 19
McIntosh 17 116.7 1 3
Meriwether 123 585.16 2 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 427 1935.98 37 96
Monroe 127 458.04 14 26
Montgomery 19 205.98 0 2
Morgan 40 209.01 0 5
Murray 130 322.89 1 13
Muscogee 955 498.37 25 143
Newton 412 366.7 11 68
Non-Georgia Resident 2582 0 34 151
Oconee 128 306.68 9 22
Oglethorpe 71 465.88 7 14
Paulding 401 232.41 13 80
Peach 86 314.16 8 26
Pickens 59 175.96 4 13
Pierce 126 644.67 4 24
Pike 66 349.95 3 11
Polk 162 372.57 1 14
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 104 475.21 10 18
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 30 176.62 2 13
Randolph 190 2813.15 21 35
Richmond 664 328.32 36 182
Rockdale 333 350.67 9 77
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 61 438.85 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 309 447.11 24 55
Stephens 152 577.33 4 30
Stewart 60 978.95 1 13
Sumter 506 1721.15 50 139
Talbot 45 730.76 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 38 149.54 0 3
Taylor 25 314.15 2 10
Telfair 47 300.43 1 8
Terrell 218 2574.7 26 52
Thomas 359 807.99 33 68
Tift 372 911.09 22 77
Toombs 96 355.78 4 12
Towns 32 265.91 1 9
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 701 995.54 22 97
Turner 148 1832.59 14 31
Twiggs 21 259.71 1 6
Union 53 209.2 2 14
Unknown 1021 0 1 33
Upson 295 1122.65 38 43
Walker 216 310.3 1 11
Walton 321 335.02 21 53
Ware 263 733.55 14 57
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 76 374.35 1 9
Wayne 33 110.1 0 4
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 16 202.3 0 0
White 124 390.45 3 25
Whitfield 562 536.92 10 35
Wilcox 117 1331.06 14 20
Wilkes 35 349.51 1 7
Wilkinson 73 818.48 7 23
Worth 256 1270.98 21 50

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 697,251 (586,426 COVID-19 tests; 110,825 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 55,783

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,418 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, June 12, 2020.  The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

mm
Tucker Sargent
Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012.