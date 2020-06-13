UPDATE (Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/13/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 56,801 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 13.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|204
|1099.08
|13
|36
|Atkinson
|70
|840.34
|2
|12
|Bacon
|174
|1525.78
|3
|16
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|13
|Baldwin
|423
|952.1
|31
|70
|Banks
|108
|540.49
|1
|15
|Barrow
|382
|442.22
|23
|88
|Bartow
|542
|489.3
|39
|146
|Ben Hill
|102
|612.8
|1
|9
|Berrien
|66
|342.39
|0
|3
|Bibb
|533
|350.31
|35
|147
|Bleckley
|54
|420.63
|0
|4
|Brantley
|68
|354.13
|2
|5
|Brooks
|93
|591.34
|10
|12
|Bryan
|85
|217.19
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|95
|119.55
|3
|12
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|31
|Butts
|243
|965.28
|31
|28
|Calhoun
|146
|2311.22
|6
|20
|Camden
|73
|135.38
|1
|8
|Candler
|17
|156.87
|0
|3
|Carroll
|611
|508.66
|37
|108
|Catoosa
|226
|328.63
|0
|17
|Charlton
|38
|286.77
|1
|6
|Chatham
|614
|210.15
|29
|137
|Chattahoochee
|251
|2335.1
|0
|6
|Chattooga
|34
|137.28
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1017
|381.45
|38
|154
|Clarke
|341
|262.75
|15
|54
|Clay
|52
|1821.37
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1427
|468.12
|69
|201
|Clinch
|80
|1201.92
|2
|8
|Cobb
|3557
|449.92
|215
|760
|Coffee
|330
|766.69
|14
|78
|Colquitt
|657
|1447.36
|17
|55
|Columbia
|296
|186.6
|8
|40
|Cook
|71
|407.18
|1
|9
|Coweta
|509
|334.87
|11
|53
|Crawford
|34
|278.05
|0
|4
|Crisp
|242
|1085.74
|10
|40
|Dade
|48
|296.99
|1
|3
|Dawson
|118
|436.7
|3
|18
|Decatur
|223
|847.2
|7
|25
|DeKalb
|4303
|542.52
|145
|742
|Dodge
|54
|264.9
|2
|8
|Dooly
|196
|1462.69
|12
|41
|Dougherty
|1833
|2038.82
|150
|447
|Douglas
|651
|428.55
|28
|147
|Early
|255
|2513.31
|31
|24
|Echols
|158
|3980.85
|0
|6
|Effingham
|86
|134.32
|1
|13
|Elbert
|85
|448.67
|0
|7
|Emanuel
|42
|185.32
|2
|8
|Evans
|7
|65.5
|0
|0
|Fannin
|65
|246.96
|1
|5
|Fayette
|260
|221.19
|14
|40
|Floyd
|367
|367.31
|15
|46
|Forsyth
|594
|235.24
|13
|74
|Franklin
|137
|587.25
|1
|11
|Fulton
|5100
|463.98
|284
|951
|Gilmer
|168
|534.74
|1
|22
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|186
|216.16
|2
|18
|Gordon
|247
|425.5
|18
|37
|Grady
|137
|558.27
|4
|29
|Greene
|86
|459.48
|8
|19
|Gwinnett
|5141
|529.38
|152
|772
|Habersham
|590
|1288.21
|30
|82
|Hall
|2740
|1327.85
|55
|375
|Hancock
|201
|2453.31
|30
|37
|Haralson
|57
|185.53
|4
|16
|Harris
|196
|564.65
|6
|24
|Hart
|41
|157.05
|0
|2
|Heard
|42
|339.53
|3
|7
|Henry
|839
|349.78
|29
|98
|Houston
|421
|268.09
|20
|103
|Irwin
|36
|381.64
|1
|8
|Jackson
|260
|348.06
|7
|39
|Jasper
|56
|394.39
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|54
|356.48
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|54
|352.64
|1
|9
|Jenkins
|44
|513.06
|6
|16
|Johnson
|77
|797.02
|2
|13
|Jones
|51
|178.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|79
|408.33
|5
|12
|Lanier
|96
|927.45
|2
|9
|Laurens
|117
|247.38
|1
|17
|Lee
|372
|1241.2
|22
|67
|Liberty
|95
|153.46
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|17
|209.23
|1
|6
|Long
|23
|115.49
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|618
|524.27
|4
|61
|Lumpkin
|107
|316.55
|1
|24
|Macon
|109
|839.24
|8
|36
|Madison
|73
|241.91
|2
|14
|Marion
|62
|747.62
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|73
|338.01
|5
|19
|McIntosh
|19
|130.43
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|125
|594.67
|3
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|428
|1940.52
|37
|96
|Monroe
|127
|458.04
|14
|26
|Montgomery
|21
|227.67
|0
|2
|Morgan
|40
|209.01
|0
|5
|Murray
|135
|335.31
|1
|13
|Muscogee
|988
|515.59
|26
|149
|Newton
|415
|369.37
|11
|69
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2623
|0
|35
|155
|Oconee
|128
|306.68
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|72
|472.44
|7
|14
|Paulding
|402
|232.99
|13
|81
|Peach
|86
|314.16
|9
|26
|Pickens
|65
|193.86
|4
|13
|Pierce
|128
|654.9
|4
|24
|Pike
|69
|365.85
|3
|11
|Polk
|164
|377.17
|1
|14
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|109
|498.06
|11
|18
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|31
|182.5
|2
|13
|Randolph
|190
|2813.15
|21
|35
|Richmond
|666
|329.31
|36
|184
|Rockdale
|338
|355.94
|9
|77
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|62
|446.04
|4
|19
|Seminole
|48
|589.68
|2
|8
|Spalding
|313
|452.9
|24
|56
|Stephens
|152
|577.33
|4
|30
|Stewart
|62
|1011.58
|1
|13
|Sumter
|506
|1721.15
|50
|139
|Talbot
|45
|730.76
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|46
|181.02
|0
|3
|Taylor
|26
|326.72
|2
|10
|Telfair
|51
|326
|1
|8
|Terrell
|218
|2574.7
|26
|52
|Thomas
|361
|812.5
|33
|68
|Tift
|385
|942.93
|22
|77
|Toombs
|101
|374.31
|4
|12
|Towns
|32
|265.91
|1
|9
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|733
|1040.99
|23
|98
|Turner
|150
|1857.36
|14
|31
|Twiggs
|21
|259.71
|1
|6
|Union
|53
|209.2
|2
|14
|Unknown
|1297
|0
|3
|28
|Upson
|295
|1122.65
|38
|44
|Walker
|219
|314.61
|1
|11
|Walton
|324
|338.16
|22
|54
|Ware
|267
|744.71
|14
|57
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|75
|369.42
|1
|9
|Wayne
|35
|116.77
|0
|4
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|23
|290.81
|0
|0
|White
|124
|390.45
|3
|25
|Whitfield
|575
|549.34
|10
|36
|Wilcox
|118
|1342.43
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|36
|359.5
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|73
|818.48
|7
|23
|Worth
|256
|1270.98
|21
|51
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 713,085 (599,680 COVID-19 tests; 113,405 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 56,801
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,224 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 6/12 listed 836 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,446 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.