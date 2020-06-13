UPDATE (Saturday, June 13 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 13, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/13/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 56,801 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 13.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 204 1099.08 13 36
Atkinson 70 840.34 2 12
Bacon 174 1525.78 3 16
Baker 37 1187.42 3 13
Baldwin 423 952.1 31 70
Banks 108 540.49 1 15
Barrow 382 442.22 23 88
Bartow 542 489.3 39 146
Ben Hill 102 612.8 1 9
Berrien 66 342.39 0 3
Bibb 533 350.31 35 147
Bleckley 54 420.63 0 4
Brantley 68 354.13 2 5
Brooks 93 591.34 10 12
Bryan 85 217.19 5 18
Bulloch 95 119.55 3 12
Burke 125 559.48 6 31
Butts 243 965.28 31 28
Calhoun 146 2311.22 6 20
Camden 73 135.38 1 8
Candler 17 156.87 0 3
Carroll 611 508.66 37 108
Catoosa 226 328.63 0 17
Charlton 38 286.77 1 6
Chatham 614 210.15 29 137
Chattahoochee 251 2335.1 0 6
Chattooga 34 137.28 2 3
Cherokee 1017 381.45 38 154
Clarke 341 262.75 15 54
Clay 52 1821.37 2 5
Clayton 1427 468.12 69 201
Clinch 80 1201.92 2 8
Cobb 3557 449.92 215 760
Coffee 330 766.69 14 78
Colquitt 657 1447.36 17 55
Columbia 296 186.6 8 40
Cook 71 407.18 1 9
Coweta 509 334.87 11 53
Crawford 34 278.05 0 4
Crisp 242 1085.74 10 40
Dade 48 296.99 1 3
Dawson 118 436.7 3 18
Decatur 223 847.2 7 25
DeKalb 4303 542.52 145 742
Dodge 54 264.9 2 8
Dooly 196 1462.69 12 41
Dougherty 1833 2038.82 150 447
Douglas 651 428.55 28 147
Early 255 2513.31 31 24
Echols 158 3980.85 0 6
Effingham 86 134.32 1 13
Elbert 85 448.67 0 7
Emanuel 42 185.32 2 8
Evans 7 65.5 0 0
Fannin 65 246.96 1 5
Fayette 260 221.19 14 40
Floyd 367 367.31 15 46
Forsyth 594 235.24 13 74
Franklin 137 587.25 1 11
Fulton 5100 463.98 284 951
Gilmer 168 534.74 1 22
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 186 216.16 2 18
Gordon 247 425.5 18 37
Grady 137 558.27 4 29
Greene 86 459.48 8 19
Gwinnett 5141 529.38 152 772
Habersham 590 1288.21 30 82
Hall 2740 1327.85 55 375
Hancock 201 2453.31 30 37
Haralson 57 185.53 4 16
Harris 196 564.65 6 24
Hart 41 157.05 0 2
Heard 42 339.53 3 7
Henry 839 349.78 29 98
Houston 421 268.09 20 103
Irwin 36 381.64 1 8
Jackson 260 348.06 7 39
Jasper 56 394.39 1 7
Jeff Davis 54 356.48 2 5
Jefferson 54 352.64 1 9
Jenkins 44 513.06 6 16
Johnson 77 797.02 2 13
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 79 408.33 5 12
Lanier 96 927.45 2 9
Laurens 117 247.38 1 17
Lee 372 1241.2 22 67
Liberty 95 153.46 1 15
Lincoln 17 209.23 1 6
Long 23 115.49 1 2
Lowndes 618 524.27 4 61
Lumpkin 107 316.55 1 24
Macon 109 839.24 8 36
Madison 73 241.91 2 14
Marion 62 747.62 2 11
McDuffie 73 338.01 5 19
McIntosh 19 130.43 1 2
Meriwether 125 594.67 3 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 428 1940.52 37 96
Monroe 127 458.04 14 26
Montgomery 21 227.67 0 2
Morgan 40 209.01 0 5
Murray 135 335.31 1 13
Muscogee 988 515.59 26 149
Newton 415 369.37 11 69
Non-Georgia Resident 2623 0 35 155
Oconee 128 306.68 9 22
Oglethorpe 72 472.44 7 14
Paulding 402 232.99 13 81
Peach 86 314.16 9 26
Pickens 65 193.86 4 13
Pierce 128 654.9 4 24
Pike 69 365.85 3 11
Polk 164 377.17 1 14
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 109 498.06 11 18
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 31 182.5 2 13
Randolph 190 2813.15 21 35
Richmond 666 329.31 36 184
Rockdale 338 355.94 9 77
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 62 446.04 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 313 452.9 24 56
Stephens 152 577.33 4 30
Stewart 62 1011.58 1 13
Sumter 506 1721.15 50 139
Talbot 45 730.76 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 46 181.02 0 3
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 51 326 1 8
Terrell 218 2574.7 26 52
Thomas 361 812.5 33 68
Tift 385 942.93 22 77
Toombs 101 374.31 4 12
Towns 32 265.91 1 9
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 733 1040.99 23 98
Turner 150 1857.36 14 31
Twiggs 21 259.71 1 6
Union 53 209.2 2 14
Unknown 1297 0 3 28
Upson 295 1122.65 38 44
Walker 219 314.61 1 11
Walton 324 338.16 22 54
Ware 267 744.71 14 57
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 75 369.42 1 9
Wayne 35 116.77 0 4
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 23 290.81 0 0
White 124 390.45 3 25
Whitfield 575 549.34 10 36
Wilcox 118 1342.43 14 20
Wilkes 36 359.5 1 7
Wilkinson 73 818.48 7 23
Worth 256 1270.98 21 51

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 713,085 (599,680 COVID-19 tests; 113,405 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 56,801

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,446 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 13, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

