UPDATE (Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/14/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 57,681 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|205
|1104.47
|13
|36
|Atkinson
|75
|900.36
|2
|12
|Bacon
|176
|1543.32
|3
|16
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|13
|Baldwin
|426
|958.85
|31
|70
|Banks
|108
|540.49
|1
|15
|Barrow
|382
|442.22
|23
|88
|Bartow
|543
|490.2
|39
|147
|Ben Hill
|104
|624.81
|1
|9
|Berrien
|68
|352.77
|0
|4
|Bibb
|532
|349.65
|35
|147
|Bleckley
|54
|420.63
|0
|4
|Brantley
|68
|354.13
|2
|5
|Brooks
|96
|610.42
|10
|12
|Bryan
|86
|219.74
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|96
|120.8
|3
|12
|Burke
|125
|559.48
|6
|31
|Butts
|245
|973.23
|32
|28
|Calhoun
|146
|2311.22
|6
|20
|Camden
|73
|135.38
|1
|8
|Candler
|17
|156.87
|0
|3
|Carroll
|614
|511.16
|37
|108
|Catoosa
|228
|331.54
|0
|17
|Charlton
|38
|286.77
|1
|6
|Chatham
|616
|210.83
|29
|137
|Chattahoochee
|251
|2335.1
|0
|7
|Chattooga
|34
|137.28
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1029
|385.95
|38
|154
|Clarke
|342
|263.52
|15
|54
|Clay
|52
|1821.37
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1431
|469.43
|69
|201
|Clinch
|80
|1201.92
|2
|8
|Cobb
|3581
|452.95
|216
|764
|Coffee
|344
|799.22
|14
|78
|Colquitt
|662
|1458.37
|17
|55
|Columbia
|300
|189.12
|8
|40
|Cook
|72
|412.92
|1
|9
|Coweta
|511
|336.18
|11
|53
|Crawford
|32
|261.69
|0
|4
|Crisp
|242
|1085.74
|10
|40
|Dade
|48
|296.99
|1
|3
|Dawson
|118
|436.7
|3
|18
|Decatur
|224
|851
|7
|25
|DeKalb
|4311
|543.53
|145
|744
|Dodge
|54
|264.9
|2
|8
|Dooly
|196
|1462.69
|12
|41
|Dougherty
|1837
|2043.27
|150
|447
|Douglas
|655
|431.19
|28
|147
|Early
|255
|2513.31
|31
|24
|Echols
|160
|4031.24
|0
|6
|Effingham
|86
|134.32
|1
|13
|Elbert
|85
|448.67
|0
|7
|Emanuel
|42
|185.32
|2
|8
|Evans
|7
|65.5
|0
|0
|Fannin
|67
|254.56
|1
|5
|Fayette
|261
|222.04
|14
|40
|Floyd
|367
|367.31
|15
|46
|Forsyth
|595
|235.64
|13
|75
|Franklin
|138
|591.54
|1
|11
|Fulton
|5106
|464.53
|285
|953
|Gilmer
|168
|534.74
|1
|22
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|189
|219.65
|2
|18
|Gordon
|253
|435.84
|18
|37
|Grady
|137
|558.27
|4
|29
|Greene
|86
|459.48
|8
|19
|Gwinnett
|5172
|532.57
|152
|774
|Habersham
|593
|1294.76
|30
|82
|Hall
|2747
|1331.24
|55
|376
|Hancock
|202
|2465.52
|30
|37
|Haralson
|57
|185.53
|4
|16
|Harris
|201
|579.05
|6
|24
|Hart
|43
|164.71
|0
|2
|Heard
|43
|347.62
|3
|7
|Henry
|841
|350.61
|29
|99
|Houston
|431
|274.45
|20
|103
|Irwin
|38
|402.84
|1
|8
|Jackson
|260
|348.06
|7
|39
|Jasper
|56
|394.39
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|54
|356.48
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|54
|352.64
|1
|10
|Jenkins
|45
|524.72
|6
|16
|Johnson
|77
|797.02
|2
|13
|Jones
|51
|178.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|79
|408.33
|5
|12
|Lanier
|98
|946.77
|2
|9
|Laurens
|117
|247.38
|1
|17
|Lee
|372
|1241.2
|22
|67
|Liberty
|95
|153.46
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|17
|209.23
|1
|6
|Long
|24
|120.51
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|624
|529.36
|4
|61
|Lumpkin
|107
|316.55
|1
|24
|Macon
|110
|846.94
|8
|36
|Madison
|73
|241.91
|2
|14
|Marion
|62
|747.62
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|74
|342.64
|5
|20
|McIntosh
|19
|130.43
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|125
|594.67
|3
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|431
|1954.12
|37
|96
|Monroe
|130
|468.86
|14
|26
|Montgomery
|21
|227.67
|0
|2
|Morgan
|40
|209.01
|0
|5
|Murray
|142
|352.7
|1
|13
|Muscogee
|1006
|524.98
|26
|151
|Newton
|415
|369.37
|11
|70
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2807
|0
|35
|155
|Oconee
|128
|306.68
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|72
|472.44
|7
|15
|Paulding
|405
|234.73
|13
|81
|Peach
|90
|328.77
|8
|25
|Pickens
|65
|193.86
|4
|13
|Pierce
|128
|654.9
|4
|24
|Pike
|69
|365.85
|3
|11
|Polk
|164
|377.17
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|109
|498.06
|11
|18
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|31
|182.5
|2
|13
|Randolph
|190
|2813.15
|21
|35
|Richmond
|669
|330.8
|36
|184
|Rockdale
|340
|358.05
|9
|77
|Schley
|18
|341.23
|1
|7
|Screven
|62
|446.04
|4
|19
|Seminole
|48
|589.68
|2
|8
|Spalding
|314
|454.35
|24
|56
|Stephens
|152
|577.33
|4
|30
|Stewart
|62
|1011.58
|1
|13
|Sumter
|508
|1727.95
|50
|140
|Talbot
|46
|747
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|46
|181.02
|0
|3
|Taylor
|26
|326.72
|2
|10
|Telfair
|54
|345.18
|1
|8
|Terrell
|218
|2574.7
|26
|52
|Thomas
|362
|814.75
|33
|68
|Tift
|393
|962.53
|22
|77
|Toombs
|102
|378.02
|4
|12
|Towns
|35
|290.84
|1
|10
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|759
|1077.91
|23
|98
|Turner
|151
|1869.74
|14
|31
|Twiggs
|21
|259.71
|1
|6
|Union
|53
|209.2
|2
|14
|Unknown
|1675
|0
|3
|28
|Upson
|295
|1122.65
|40
|44
|Walker
|219
|314.61
|2
|11
|Walton
|324
|338.16
|22
|54
|Ware
|268
|747.5
|14
|57
|Warren
|19
|364.68
|0
|9
|Washington
|75
|369.42
|1
|9
|Wayne
|35
|116.77
|0
|4
|Webster
|14
|549.02
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|27
|341.38
|0
|0
|White
|124
|390.45
|3
|25
|Whitfield
|589
|562.71
|10
|36
|Wilcox
|118
|1342.43
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|36
|359.5
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|73
|818.48
|7
|23
|Worth
|256
|1270.98
|21
|51
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 731,193 (615,466 COVID-19 tests; 115,727 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 57,681
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,248 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 6/12 listed 836 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,451 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
