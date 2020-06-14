UPDATE (Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/14/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 57,681 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 205 1104.47 13 36
Atkinson 75 900.36 2 12
Bacon 176 1543.32 3 16
Baker 37 1187.42 3 13
Baldwin 426 958.85 31 70
Banks 108 540.49 1 15
Barrow 382 442.22 23 88
Bartow 543 490.2 39 147
Ben Hill 104 624.81 1 9
Berrien 68 352.77 0 4
Bibb 532 349.65 35 147
Bleckley 54 420.63 0 4
Brantley 68 354.13 2 5
Brooks 96 610.42 10 12
Bryan 86 219.74 5 18
Bulloch 96 120.8 3 12
Burke 125 559.48 6 31
Butts 245 973.23 32 28
Calhoun 146 2311.22 6 20
Camden 73 135.38 1 8
Candler 17 156.87 0 3
Carroll 614 511.16 37 108
Catoosa 228 331.54 0 17
Charlton 38 286.77 1 6
Chatham 616 210.83 29 137
Chattahoochee 251 2335.1 0 7
Chattooga 34 137.28 2 3
Cherokee 1029 385.95 38 154
Clarke 342 263.52 15 54
Clay 52 1821.37 2 5
Clayton 1431 469.43 69 201
Clinch 80 1201.92 2 8
Cobb 3581 452.95 216 764
Coffee 344 799.22 14 78
Colquitt 662 1458.37 17 55
Columbia 300 189.12 8 40
Cook 72 412.92 1 9
Coweta 511 336.18 11 53
Crawford 32 261.69 0 4
Crisp 242 1085.74 10 40
Dade 48 296.99 1 3
Dawson 118 436.7 3 18
Decatur 224 851 7 25
DeKalb 4311 543.53 145 744
Dodge 54 264.9 2 8
Dooly 196 1462.69 12 41
Dougherty 1837 2043.27 150 447
Douglas 655 431.19 28 147
Early 255 2513.31 31 24
Echols 160 4031.24 0 6
Effingham 86 134.32 1 13
Elbert 85 448.67 0 7
Emanuel 42 185.32 2 8
Evans 7 65.5 0 0
Fannin 67 254.56 1 5
Fayette 261 222.04 14 40
Floyd 367 367.31 15 46
Forsyth 595 235.64 13 75
Franklin 138 591.54 1 11
Fulton 5106 464.53 285 953
Gilmer 168 534.74 1 22
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 189 219.65 2 18
Gordon 253 435.84 18 37
Grady 137 558.27 4 29
Greene 86 459.48 8 19
Gwinnett 5172 532.57 152 774
Habersham 593 1294.76 30 82
Hall 2747 1331.24 55 376
Hancock 202 2465.52 30 37
Haralson 57 185.53 4 16
Harris 201 579.05 6 24
Hart 43 164.71 0 2
Heard 43 347.62 3 7
Henry 841 350.61 29 99
Houston 431 274.45 20 103
Irwin 38 402.84 1 8
Jackson 260 348.06 7 39
Jasper 56 394.39 1 7
Jeff Davis 54 356.48 2 5
Jefferson 54 352.64 1 10
Jenkins 45 524.72 6 16
Johnson 77 797.02 2 13
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 79 408.33 5 12
Lanier 98 946.77 2 9
Laurens 117 247.38 1 17
Lee 372 1241.2 22 67
Liberty 95 153.46 1 15
Lincoln 17 209.23 1 6
Long 24 120.51 1 2
Lowndes 624 529.36 4 61
Lumpkin 107 316.55 1 24
Macon 110 846.94 8 36
Madison 73 241.91 2 14
Marion 62 747.62 2 11
McDuffie 74 342.64 5 20
McIntosh 19 130.43 1 2
Meriwether 125 594.67 3 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 431 1954.12 37 96
Monroe 130 468.86 14 26
Montgomery 21 227.67 0 2
Morgan 40 209.01 0 5
Murray 142 352.7 1 13
Muscogee 1006 524.98 26 151
Newton 415 369.37 11 70
Non-Georgia Resident 2807 0 35 155
Oconee 128 306.68 9 22
Oglethorpe 72 472.44 7 15
Paulding 405 234.73 13 81
Peach 90 328.77 8 25
Pickens 65 193.86 4 13
Pierce 128 654.9 4 24
Pike 69 365.85 3 11
Polk 164 377.17 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 109 498.06 11 18
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 31 182.5 2 13
Randolph 190 2813.15 21 35
Richmond 669 330.8 36 184
Rockdale 340 358.05 9 77
Schley 18 341.23 1 7
Screven 62 446.04 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 314 454.35 24 56
Stephens 152 577.33 4 30
Stewart 62 1011.58 1 13
Sumter 508 1727.95 50 140
Talbot 46 747 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 46 181.02 0 3
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 54 345.18 1 8
Terrell 218 2574.7 26 52
Thomas 362 814.75 33 68
Tift 393 962.53 22 77
Toombs 102 378.02 4 12
Towns 35 290.84 1 10
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 759 1077.91 23 98
Turner 151 1869.74 14 31
Twiggs 21 259.71 1 6
Union 53 209.2 2 14
Unknown 1675 0 3 28
Upson 295 1122.65 40 44
Walker 219 314.61 2 11
Walton 324 338.16 22 54
Ware 268 747.5 14 57
Warren 19 364.68 0 9
Washington 75 369.42 1 9
Wayne 35 116.77 0 4
Webster 14 549.02 1 4
Wheeler 27 341.38 0 0
White 124 390.45 3 25
Whitfield 589 562.71 10 36
Wilcox 118 1342.43 14 20
Wilkes 36 359.5 1 7
Wilkinson 73 818.48 7 23
Worth 256 1270.98 21 51

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 731,193 (615,466 COVID-19 tests; 115,727 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 57,681

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,451 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
