Crisp County man arrested, charged with murder and kidnapping in Dooly County

DOOLY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Crisp County man is behind bars. He’s been charged with murdering a man in Dooly County and kidnapping a woman.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 41 year old Heath Register was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.
A press release from the GBI says that Dooly County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate a death and kidnapping at a home at 983 Swearengin Road in Vienna. When they arrived, they found 52 year old Robert Davis dead inside the home.
The new release goes on to say that a woman was kidnapped from the home while Davis was being killed. The woman was taken to Crisp County, she called 911 and told the dispatchers about Davis’ death. She was found safe.
Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies started searching for the suspect, Heath Register, where the woman was found. He was reportedly armed with a rifle.
According to the news release from the GBI, Register was found in a home on Highway 280. After a brief standoff with Crisp County deputies, he was arrested. Register was taken to the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office for booking.
Robert Davis’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Register could face additional charges.