Crisp County man arrested, charged with murder and kidnapping in Dooly County

By
Amanda Corna
-
0
23
Listen to the content of this post:

DOOLY COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Crisp County man is behind bars. He’s been charged with murdering a man in Dooly County and kidnapping a woman.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 41 year old Heath Register was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

A press release from the GBI says that Dooly County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to investigate a death and kidnapping at a home at 983 Swearengin Road in Vienna. When they arrived, they found 52 year old Robert Davis dead inside the home.

The new release goes on to say that a woman was kidnapped from the home while Davis was being killed. The woman was taken to Crisp County, she called 911 and told the dispatchers about Davis’ death. She was found safe.

Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies started searching for the suspect, Heath Register, where the woman was found. He was reportedly armed with a rifle.

According to the news release from the GBI, Register was found in a home on Highway 280. After a brief standoff with Crisp County deputies, he was arrested. Register was taken to the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

Robert Davis’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Register could face additional charges.

Previous articleFew strong storms possible to start week
Next articleTwo men die during crash in Macon involving motorcycles, pickup truck
mm
Amanda Corna
Amanda is a producer and anchor for 41NBC News at Daybreak and 41Today. She comes to Macon from Watertown, NY where she was a reporter, fill in producer and anchor for three years at WWNY. She covered everything from hundred year old birthdays to the shooting death of a New York State Trooper. She also earned a Syracuse Press Club Award for her feature story "A Cheer for Keslie," about a young woman with down syndrome who joins her high school cheer team and is accepted and loved by her squad. Amanda is originally from Brookfield, Connecticut, a small town in the western part of the state. She attended Western Connecticut State University and graduated in May 2014 with a B.A in Media Arts Production. From there she went on to get her master's degree in Broadcast and Digital Journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School for Public Communications at Syracuse University. When she's not working, she enjoys watching movies, traveling and spending quality time with her fiancé, family and friends.