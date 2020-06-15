MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two men are dead after their motorcycles crashed with a pickup truck in Macon Friday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 24 year old Troy Myrick and 22 year old Blake Heflin, both of Byron, were driving their motorcycles west on Hartley Bridge Road just before midnight Friday.
Deputies say a pickup truck, driven by 62 year old Derrick Stephens, was traveling east when his truck and the motorcycles collided.
Myrick and Heflin were pronounced dead. Stephens was not injured.
The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 and ask to speak with a Fatality Investigator.
