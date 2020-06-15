Baldwin County, food bank partner to feed nearly 300 residents monthly

Listen to the content of this post:

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Baldwin County is partnering with a community food bank to feed residents each month.

Organizers say every third Monday of the month, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank will use its mobile pantry to help areas experiencing food insecurities.

The food truck arrives around 9:30 a.m. and distribution begins two hours after the arrival.

Organizers say they know neither what kind of food arrives on the truck nor how many people the food feeds. However, on average they feed nearly 300 people each day, and Monday was no different.

“We were already doing 250 and 300, but after COVID19 we see a diversity of race,” said Tommy French, with the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners. “We see many more people actually coming and asking for more resources. And we have to serve so many more people now.”

Event information

French says those in need do not have to provide any documents to get food. He says they only have to show up at 10 a.m. on the third Monday of each month.