|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After two years of discussion, the Baldwin County Regional Airport has made space for more aircrafts.
The regional airport built a new ramp where planes can park and a new area for the construction of hangers.
“It’s a $650,000 project,” said Johnny Westmoreland, County Commissioner for District 5.
The airport houses around 20 airplanes and serves both private and corporate flights.
“Six to eight businesses on the field house their airplanes,” said Bruce Hood, manager Baldwin County Regional Airport.
Westmoreland says the more flights, the more business.
“We get taxes off of it,” said Westmoreland.
Westmoreland says this project was in the works for two years after several residents asked for storage space. The project took eight months to complete.
The commissioner says the airport needs investors to use the available space.
“We got a great airport and the community has been behind it 100 percent,” said Westmoreland.
The airport has nine enclosed hangars total and one Tee-hangar with eight bays. The airport also offers tie-down locations for short and long term use.
This is phase one of the project. Phase two starts later this year.