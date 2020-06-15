Cool temps and low humidity stick around Middle Georgia

Well, maybe it is just me, but I am not complaining about the temps we are seeing across Middle Georgia today.

We can thank the upper level low and wedge front for combining their powers and creating a really nice day across the area.

That being said we did see a few showers today and will keep a small chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week.

Through the day tomorrow the wedge front will continue to keep us cool  with highs well below normal in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

In combination with the wedge front, dry air is being filtered into the Middle Georgia area by the upper level low pressure. Although this is resulting in heavy rain across parts of the carolinas, the rest of the southeast will experience a pleasant break from the high humidity through the middle of the week.

The low that is making it so nice this week, will finally make its way north and in doing so, allow the humidity to return across Middle Georgia.

Not only that, but we will also see increasing rain chances and highs a lot closer to normal.

By the weekend we will return our regularly scheduled Middle Georgia summer forecast of heat and humidity…so enjoy the break this week.

That being said, Father’s Day should be nice, and right now it looks like it will be our only 100% dry day of the week.

