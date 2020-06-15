Authorities arrest Macon man for string of commercial burglaries

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators and a special response team unit arrested a Macon man for a string of commercial burglaries.

Authorities identified the man as 39-year-old Michael Antoine Cornelius. They say Cornelius burglarized the following businesses:

Dollar General, located at 4471 Jeffersonville Road, on June 10 at 1:39 a.m. Family Dollar, located at 3002 Shurling Dr, on June 10 at 3:13 a.m. Dollar General, located at 3407 Napier Ave, on June 10 at 5:05 a.m. Family Dollar, located at 2035 Shurling Dr, on June 10 at 6:20 a.m. Thunderbird Liquor, located at 2585 Emery Highway, on June 11 at 10:09 p.m. Family Dollar, located at 4625 Mercer University Dr, on June 12 at 12:45 a.m. Exxon Gas, located at 4290 Dellwood Dr, on June 12 at 12:54 a.m.



According to a news release, deputies served arrest warrants on Cornelius during a traffic stop on June 12.

Deputies arrested Cornelius and took him to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center. They charged him with seven counts of burglary.

Authorities have set no bond for Cornelius at this time.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about these incidents, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.