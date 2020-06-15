Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man in connection with shooting a man in the stomach on June 3. The incident happened at Green Pine Acres Mobile Home Park.

On Saturday morning around 9:30, deputies spotted 45-year-old Michael Paul Williams while searching a wooded area near 5600 Hawkinsville Road.

Authorities say deputies found Williams asleep in a Norfolk Southern Railroad maintenance shack.

Deputies arrested Williams and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with Aggravated Assault.

William also had a warrant for Burglary in an unrelated case. Authorities have set no bond for Williams at this time.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.