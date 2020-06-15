Utah man dies in north Macon car accident

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators are looking into a fatal car accident that happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the single-car accident occurred on I-75 northbound near Bass Road.

Investigators say a 2005 Chevrolet Impala reportedly left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was thrown from the vehicle.

Investigators say an ambulance took the driver — 26-year-old Sanchez Allen, of Utah — to Medical Center Navicent Health where he later died.

This accident is under investigation.

If you have any information about this accident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.