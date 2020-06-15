TECH BYTE: Affordable Father’s Day Gifts

Listen to the content of this post:

Your dad deserves the best tech he can get, without you breaking the bank. In this segment of Tech Byte, Emily Cassulo looks at some affordable gifts you can get for him for Father’s Day – even for less than $100.

Wireless headphones

Wireless headphones are great for a dad on the go. He can use them while working out or going on a hike.

You have lots of affordable options for these too. You can get earbuds, over-ear headphones, or noise-canceling ones if you’re willing to spend more money.

Portable outdoor speaker

Another good gift for the “music junkie” dad is a portable outdoor speaker. It’s perfect if dad goes camping, or just wants to hang out by the pool.

It’s also durable and can be waterproof.

Voice assistant

A voice assistant is a surprisingly affordable gift that dad can use for many things. If he multitasks more often while working from home, a voice assistant can help with that.

It helps keep him organized by setting alarms, controlling smart home devices, answering questions, and playing music. He can also use an assistant to check the score of a game.

Tablet case

If dad owns a tablet, it needs a good case to protect it that’s still functional. A kickstand case helps with that. It makes it easier for dad to see the screen to video chat, or watch a movie on it.

A case with a keyboard is also great for typing, so he can easily send an email without having to use the touch screen.