The Children’s Place shifts core business online

The Children’s Place plans to reduce its store footprint by one-third by the end of fiscal year 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to shift its core business online.

The head of the retailer said online demand for the company’s “essential children’s clothing” is up 300% for the quarter-to-date and consolidated sales are up “low double digits.” She said the company had one of the highest digital penetrations in the industry at 31% of revenue for fiscal 2019.

Big Lots gets into grocery delivery

Big Lots is getting in on the grocery delivery game.

It is partnering with Instacart to launch same-day delivery at all of its 1,400 stores nationwide.

Customers can go to Instacart’s app or website and shop in a Big Lots-specific page. Instacart’s delivery is available to about 85% of households in the US right now.

Twitter purges fake accounts

Twitter purged 174,000 fake accounts linked to the Chinese government.

The tweets were aimed at pushing its narratives around topics such as the coronavirus and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

According to Twitter, most of them tweeted in Chinese languages, an indication that they were intended to shape opinions in Asia rather than the US.

Lego’s stem option

There’s a new stem option in town. The robot inventor kit by Lego can be turned into five robots, which can play basketball, walk, and shoot darts at intruders.

The 949-piece, $360 robot inventor kit offers directions for building five different robots.

The kit is called Mindstorms.