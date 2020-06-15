UPDATE (Monday, June 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
Listen to the content of this post:
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/15/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 58,414 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 15.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|204
|1099.08
|13
|35
|Atkinson
|76
|912.36
|2
|12
|Bacon
|177
|1552.09
|3
|16
|Baker
|37
|1187.42
|3
|13
|Baldwin
|429
|965.61
|32
|71
|Banks
|109
|545.49
|1
|16
|Barrow
|388
|449.16
|23
|90
|Bartow
|548
|494.71
|39
|148
|Ben Hill
|105
|630.82
|1
|9
|Berrien
|73
|378.71
|0
|4
|Bibb
|542
|356.23
|36
|150
|Bleckley
|54
|420.63
|1
|4
|Brantley
|69
|359.34
|2
|5
|Brooks
|98
|623.13
|11
|12
|Bryan
|86
|219.74
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|108
|135.91
|3
|12
|Burke
|126
|563.96
|6
|31
|Butts
|245
|973.23
|32
|28
|Calhoun
|148
|2342.88
|6
|20
|Camden
|75
|139.08
|1
|8
|Candler
|17
|156.87
|0
|3
|Carroll
|614
|511.16
|37
|108
|Catoosa
|234
|340.26
|0
|17
|Charlton
|39
|294.32
|1
|6
|Chatham
|636
|217.68
|31
|138
|Chattahoochee
|252
|2344.4
|0
|7
|Chattooga
|36
|145.36
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1040
|390.07
|38
|155
|Clarke
|348
|268.15
|15
|54
|Clay
|52
|1821.37
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1440
|472.38
|72
|202
|Clinch
|80
|1201.92
|2
|8
|Cobb
|3618
|457.63
|217
|767
|Coffee
|346
|803.87
|14
|78
|Colquitt
|679
|1495.83
|17
|56
|Columbia
|301
|189.75
|8
|40
|Cook
|75
|430.12
|1
|9
|Coweta
|515
|338.81
|12
|53
|Crawford
|32
|261.69
|0
|4
|Crisp
|242
|1085.74
|10
|41
|Dade
|48
|296.99
|1
|3
|Dawson
|119
|440.4
|3
|18
|Decatur
|224
|851
|8
|25
|DeKalb
|4355
|549.07
|148
|749
|Dodge
|56
|274.71
|2
|8
|Dooly
|191
|1425.37
|12
|41
|Dougherty
|1839
|2045.49
|150
|448
|Douglas
|660
|434.48
|28
|148
|Early
|255
|2513.31
|31
|24
|Echols
|161
|4056.44
|0
|6
|Effingham
|86
|134.32
|1
|13
|Elbert
|86
|453.95
|0
|7
|Emanuel
|53
|233.85
|2
|8
|Evans
|8
|74.86
|0
|0
|Fannin
|67
|254.56
|1
|5
|Fayette
|261
|222.04
|15
|40
|Floyd
|371
|371.31
|15
|46
|Forsyth
|598
|236.83
|13
|76
|Franklin
|140
|600.11
|1
|12
|Fulton
|5157
|469.17
|290
|957
|Gilmer
|170
|541.11
|1
|22
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|190
|220.81
|3
|19
|Gordon
|256
|441.01
|18
|37
|Grady
|139
|566.42
|4
|30
|Greene
|86
|459.48
|8
|19
|Gwinnett
|5308
|546.57
|155
|783
|Habersham
|596
|1301.31
|31
|83
|Hall
|2755
|1335.12
|55
|379
|Hancock
|202
|2465.52
|30
|37
|Haralson
|57
|185.53
|4
|16
|Harris
|203
|584.81
|6
|25
|Hart
|44
|168.54
|0
|2
|Heard
|43
|347.62
|3
|7
|Henry
|852
|355.2
|30
|99
|Houston
|446
|284.01
|20
|108
|Irwin
|38
|402.84
|1
|8
|Jackson
|262
|350.74
|7
|39
|Jasper
|56
|394.39
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|55
|363.08
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|56
|365.7
|1
|10
|Jenkins
|45
|524.72
|6
|16
|Johnson
|77
|797.02
|2
|13
|Jones
|51
|178.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|79
|408.33
|5
|12
|Lanier
|98
|946.77
|2
|9
|Laurens
|118
|249.49
|1
|17
|Lee
|374
|1247.87
|22
|67
|Liberty
|95
|153.46
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|18
|221.54
|1
|6
|Long
|24
|120.51
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|651
|552.27
|4
|65
|Lumpkin
|107
|316.55
|1
|24
|Macon
|116
|893.13
|8
|36
|Madison
|73
|241.91
|2
|14
|Marion
|62
|747.62
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|74
|342.64
|5
|20
|McIntosh
|19
|130.43
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|127
|604.19
|3
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|432
|1958.65
|37
|96
|Monroe
|131
|472.46
|14
|26
|Montgomery
|21
|227.67
|0
|2
|Morgan
|40
|209.01
|0
|5
|Murray
|143
|355.18
|1
|14
|Muscogee
|1022
|533.33
|28
|153
|Newton
|420
|373.82
|11
|70
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2909
|0
|37
|155
|Oconee
|130
|311.47
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|75
|492.13
|7
|15
|Paulding
|408
|236.46
|13
|81
|Peach
|91
|332.42
|8
|25
|Pickens
|68
|202.8
|4
|13
|Pierce
|131
|670.25
|4
|24
|Pike
|70
|371.16
|3
|11
|Polk
|165
|379.47
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|112
|511.77
|12
|18
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|32
|188.39
|3
|14
|Randolph
|191
|2827.95
|22
|36
|Richmond
|682
|337.22
|38
|185
|Rockdale
|345
|363.31
|9
|77
|Schley
|19
|360.19
|1
|7
|Screven
|63
|453.24
|4
|19
|Seminole
|48
|589.68
|2
|8
|Spalding
|317
|458.69
|24
|57
|Stephens
|153
|581.13
|5
|31
|Stewart
|63
|1027.9
|1
|13
|Sumter
|512
|1741.56
|50
|140
|Talbot
|47
|763.23
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|56
|220.38
|0
|4
|Taylor
|26
|326.72
|2
|10
|Telfair
|54
|345.18
|2
|8
|Terrell
|218
|2574.7
|26
|52
|Thomas
|364
|819.25
|33
|68
|Tift
|423
|1036
|22
|80
|Toombs
|108
|400.25
|4
|12
|Towns
|35
|290.84
|1
|10
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|792
|1124.78
|23
|99
|Turner
|153
|1894.5
|14
|32
|Twiggs
|22
|272.08
|1
|7
|Union
|54
|213.14
|3
|14
|Unknown
|1551
|0
|5
|32
|Upson
|295
|1122.65
|40
|44
|Walker
|225
|323.23
|2
|11
|Walton
|327
|341.29
|23
|54
|Ware
|286
|797.7
|14
|57
|Warren
|20
|383.88
|0
|9
|Washington
|76
|374.35
|1
|9
|Wayne
|39
|130.11
|0
|4
|Webster
|15
|588.24
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|28
|354.03
|0
|0
|White
|124
|390.45
|4
|25
|Whitfield
|618
|590.42
|10
|38
|Wilcox
|118
|1342.43
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|39
|389.45
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|73
|818.48
|7
|23
|Worth
|260
|1290.84
|21
|51
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 742,956 (625,055 COVID-19 tests; 117,901 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 58,414
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,322 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 6/14 listed 829 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,494 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, June 15, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.