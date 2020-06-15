UPDATE (Monday, June 15 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 15, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/15/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 58,414 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, June 15.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 204 1099.08 13 35
Atkinson 76 912.36 2 12
Bacon 177 1552.09 3 16
Baker 37 1187.42 3 13
Baldwin 429 965.61 32 71
Banks 109 545.49 1 16
Barrow 388 449.16 23 90
Bartow 548 494.71 39 148
Ben Hill 105 630.82 1 9
Berrien 73 378.71 0 4
Bibb 542 356.23 36 150
Bleckley 54 420.63 1 4
Brantley 69 359.34 2 5
Brooks 98 623.13 11 12
Bryan 86 219.74 5 18
Bulloch 108 135.91 3 12
Burke 126 563.96 6 31
Butts 245 973.23 32 28
Calhoun 148 2342.88 6 20
Camden 75 139.08 1 8
Candler 17 156.87 0 3
Carroll 614 511.16 37 108
Catoosa 234 340.26 0 17
Charlton 39 294.32 1 6
Chatham 636 217.68 31 138
Chattahoochee 252 2344.4 0 7
Chattooga 36 145.36 2 3
Cherokee 1040 390.07 38 155
Clarke 348 268.15 15 54
Clay 52 1821.37 2 5
Clayton 1440 472.38 72 202
Clinch 80 1201.92 2 8
Cobb 3618 457.63 217 767
Coffee 346 803.87 14 78
Colquitt 679 1495.83 17 56
Columbia 301 189.75 8 40
Cook 75 430.12 1 9
Coweta 515 338.81 12 53
Crawford 32 261.69 0 4
Crisp 242 1085.74 10 41
Dade 48 296.99 1 3
Dawson 119 440.4 3 18
Decatur 224 851 8 25
DeKalb 4355 549.07 148 749
Dodge 56 274.71 2 8
Dooly 191 1425.37 12 41
Dougherty 1839 2045.49 150 448
Douglas 660 434.48 28 148
Early 255 2513.31 31 24
Echols 161 4056.44 0 6
Effingham 86 134.32 1 13
Elbert 86 453.95 0 7
Emanuel 53 233.85 2 8
Evans 8 74.86 0 0
Fannin 67 254.56 1 5
Fayette 261 222.04 15 40
Floyd 371 371.31 15 46
Forsyth 598 236.83 13 76
Franklin 140 600.11 1 12
Fulton 5157 469.17 290 957
Gilmer 170 541.11 1 22
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 190 220.81 3 19
Gordon 256 441.01 18 37
Grady 139 566.42 4 30
Greene 86 459.48 8 19
Gwinnett 5308 546.57 155 783
Habersham 596 1301.31 31 83
Hall 2755 1335.12 55 379
Hancock 202 2465.52 30 37
Haralson 57 185.53 4 16
Harris 203 584.81 6 25
Hart 44 168.54 0 2
Heard 43 347.62 3 7
Henry 852 355.2 30 99
Houston 446 284.01 20 108
Irwin 38 402.84 1 8
Jackson 262 350.74 7 39
Jasper 56 394.39 1 7
Jeff Davis 55 363.08 2 5
Jefferson 56 365.7 1 10
Jenkins 45 524.72 6 16
Johnson 77 797.02 2 13
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 79 408.33 5 12
Lanier 98 946.77 2 9
Laurens 118 249.49 1 17
Lee 374 1247.87 22 67
Liberty 95 153.46 1 15
Lincoln 18 221.54 1 6
Long 24 120.51 1 2
Lowndes 651 552.27 4 65
Lumpkin 107 316.55 1 24
Macon 116 893.13 8 36
Madison 73 241.91 2 14
Marion 62 747.62 2 11
McDuffie 74 342.64 5 20
McIntosh 19 130.43 1 2
Meriwether 127 604.19 3 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 432 1958.65 37 96
Monroe 131 472.46 14 26
Montgomery 21 227.67 0 2
Morgan 40 209.01 0 5
Murray 143 355.18 1 14
Muscogee 1022 533.33 28 153
Newton 420 373.82 11 70
Non-Georgia Resident 2909 0 37 155
Oconee 130 311.47 9 22
Oglethorpe 75 492.13 7 15
Paulding 408 236.46 13 81
Peach 91 332.42 8 25
Pickens 68 202.8 4 13
Pierce 131 670.25 4 24
Pike 70 371.16 3 11
Polk 165 379.47 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 112 511.77 12 18
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 32 188.39 3 14
Randolph 191 2827.95 22 36
Richmond 682 337.22 38 185
Rockdale 345 363.31 9 77
Schley 19 360.19 1 7
Screven 63 453.24 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 317 458.69 24 57
Stephens 153 581.13 5 31
Stewart 63 1027.9 1 13
Sumter 512 1741.56 50 140
Talbot 47 763.23 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 56 220.38 0 4
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 54 345.18 2 8
Terrell 218 2574.7 26 52
Thomas 364 819.25 33 68
Tift 423 1036 22 80
Toombs 108 400.25 4 12
Towns 35 290.84 1 10
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 792 1124.78 23 99
Turner 153 1894.5 14 32
Twiggs 22 272.08 1 7
Union 54 213.14 3 14
Unknown 1551 0 5 32
Upson 295 1122.65 40 44
Walker 225 323.23 2 11
Walton 327 341.29 23 54
Ware 286 797.7 14 57
Warren 20 383.88 0 9
Washington 76 374.35 1 9
Wayne 39 130.11 0 4
Webster 15 588.24 1 4
Wheeler 28 354.03 0 0
White 124 390.45 4 25
Whitfield 618 590.42 10 38
Wilcox 118 1342.43 14 20
Wilkes 39 389.45 1 7
Wilkinson 73 818.48 7 23
Worth 260 1290.84 21 51

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 742,956 (625,055 COVID-19 tests; 117,901 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 58,414

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,494 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, June 15, 2020. The DPH page updates at 3 p.m. ET each day.

