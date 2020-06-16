Another cool day on the way for Middle Georgia

Listen to the content of this post:

Good evening!

What a great fall day it was across Middle Georgia today! Temperatures stayed about 15-20 degrees cooler than normal today, under the influence of an upper level closed low and a wedge front.

We will keep both of these features through the day on Wednesday, although we are expecting a little bit more sunshine across Middle Georgia.



Although we will still see cooler than normal temperatures continuing, Wednesday will begin our warm up.

Highs will make it back to the lower 80′ as the upper low pushes further north. This will allow the wedge front to begin to ease out as well.

A few showers and storms will be possible, but coverage will be isolated.



By Thursday we will pretty much be dealing with a return of summer. Highs return to the upper 90’s, and scattered thunderstorm chances are expected each day through the end of the week.



This weekend brings the real heat, which is fitting, as the Summer Solstice is Saturday. Father’s Day still looks mostly dry with just the chance of a passing storm.