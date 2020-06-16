Bibb County Sheriff David Davis explains policing protocol

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another viral video sweeping the nation of an officer-involved shooting resulting in the death of a black man has many questioning police departments all over the country.

41NBC sat down with Bibb County Sheriff David Davis to allow him to explain proper protocol when dealing with the public.



“Each and every incident has its own circumstances and has its own components,” Davis said.



Davis explained that if someone is threatening an officer or trying to cause physical harm, the officer is to use whatever force is needed for that circumstance.

“Each incident must be measured by the circumstance, by policy, by law, and by court cases,” he said.



An Atlanta officer shot 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks twice in the back after law enforcement officials say the man grabbed the police’s taser and tried to resist. The video shows Brooks running away before the officer shoots at him.

Davis says deadly force is only to be used if an officer is in danger of bodily harm or death as defined by state law.



The sheriff says his deputies are trained on different methods and techniques to defuse situations.

“All the way up to if a taser has to be used, pepper spray,” he said.



According to Davis, it’s hard to say what he would have done had he been the Atlanta office, but he says he would have thought of other ways.

“They had the man’s car, they had his driver’s license,” he said. “You know, you can get later on.”

The sheriff says to maintain good and honest deputies, the department must train and have legitimate policies that are followed. He says department leaders also need to supervise when need be, and officers need to do a better job at holding other officers accountable to help end police brutality.