Cool temperatures for this time of year

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures will be running ten to fifteen degrees below average today before much warmer air moves in this weekend.

TODAY.

A combination of surface high pressure in the New England region and an upper level low pressure system centered over the Carolina’s will lead to unseasonably cool temperatures over the next couple of days. Under a partly to mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 70’s in several areas. A shower or two is possible, but most stay dry today. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way Wednesday with slightly better rain chances in store. High temperatures will rise into the low and middle 80’s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will only fall into the middle 60’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Temperatures will continue to gradually warm throughout the week. Rain and thunderstorm chances are isolated at best through Friday before we dry things out this weekend. By Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be pushing the middle 90’s. Talk about a warm up!

