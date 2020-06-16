Facebook group connecting those in need during the pandemic

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Facebook group called HelpIn is uniting people with similar struggles during the pandemic.
Tammy Tucker from Warner Robins had been out of work after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She says a pipe burst underneath her house causing flooding in her home. She desperately reached out to several plumbers in Georgia, hoping they would come out to fix her plumbing problems. However, the pandemic kept maintenance workers away. She put out a post on the Facebook group to see if she could find a plumber.
A man named Richard Nielson reached out to her saying he would fix her pipes. He traveled all the way from Florida to Houston County to fix her plumbing problems.
She says she is grateful for Richard’s kindness.
Tucker stated, “Knowing that Richard took the time, basically for two days to come up here because he wound up having to stay overnight to get it fixed, out of the kindness of his heart and refused any type of payment, meant the world to us.”
Tammy says she and Richard have kept in contact and that she would recommend him for any plumbing job.
Nielson is offering his plumbing services for free as a way to serve others during the COVID-19 pandemic.