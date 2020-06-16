Former Macon-Bibb mayoral candidate Sullivan endorses Miller

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Former candidate for Macon-Bibb Mayor Blake Sullivan is endorsing Lester Miller.
That’s according to a post Tuesday night on Sullivan’s campaign Facebook page.
“Over the many months of this campaign for Mayor of Macon-Bibb I have had the opportunity observe the agendas and perspectives of both Lester Miller and Cliffard Whitby,” Sullivan wrote. “I believe the problems and opportunities faced by Macon-Bibb are well known. After meeting with both candidates after the election on June 9th I am writing today to endorse Lester Miller for Mayor of Macon-Bibb.”
Sullivan went on to call Miller a “tireless advocate for the children of Macon-Bibb,” citing Miller’s time served on the Bibb County Board of Education.
“As Mayor, I believe he will work hard for all citizens of our community,” Sullivan wrote.
Miller said in a statement he is “honored and humbled” to receive Sullivan’s endorsement.
“Blake ran a strong, positive campaign and has long been a dedicated member of the Macon-Bibb community,” Miller said.
Miller and Whitby, who are unofficially first and second place in votes counted in the June 9 election, will face off in a runoff election scheduled for August 11.
A news release from Miller’s campaign Tuesday said Miller leads the way with 43% of the vote and that about 1,500 absentee ballots remain to be counted.
