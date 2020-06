The Macon location is hiring Sales Representatives, Claims Service Representatives and Emergency Roadside Service Representatives.

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you are searching for a job, GEICO’s Macon office is looking to fill 200 positions over the next two months.

The Macon location is hiring Sales Representatives, Claims Service Representatives and Emergency Roadside Service Representatives.

While GEICO Macon associates work from home, all interviewing, hiring, onboarding and training will be done virtually. New hires will also work remotely until the company transitions back to the office.

Applications can apply now at GEICO.jobs/macon.