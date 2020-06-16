Historic Downtown Perry small businesses awarded Resiliency Grant

|
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Small business owners in Historic Downtown Perry got a monetary boost from Perry’s Main Street program.
Nineteen businesses received over $4,700 in grant money awarded by the Perry Main Street Advisory Board.
The Main Street program created the Resiliency Grant to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Owner of Mossy Creek Natural, Michelle Rhoades, says the money came at the right time.
“Every little bit counts if it’s just the micro-loan like their doing for us — it helps. It helps pay the bills, helps do payroll, it helps buy supplies since we make all of our own products,” Rhoades said.
Main Street says its advisory board, donations from the Samaritan Closet organization, and the Perry Convention & Visitor Bureau, funded the one-time Resiliency Grant.