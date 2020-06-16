Local businesses take steps toward reopening

Rashaad Vann
COVID19
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– More local businesses are taking precautionary steps toward reopening.

Many shop owners plan to use the “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” to govern their reopening.

Spatique owner Darlene Williams says customers will experience a number of changes.

Williams says her business will service four to five clients at a time. This helps the continued efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“You can expect that we will have to check your temperature, make sure that everything is sanitized between each client,” Williams said. “Also expect our staff to have on masks and shields as we serve you.”

Williams says asks customers not to bring extra people if they are not being serviced.

Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.