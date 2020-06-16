Local businesses take steps toward reopening

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– More local businesses are taking precautionary steps toward reopening.
Many shop owners plan to use the “Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19” to govern their reopening.
Spatique owner Darlene Williams says customers will experience a number of changes.
Williams says her business will service four to five clients at a time. This helps the continued efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“You can expect that we will have to check your temperature, make sure that everything is sanitized between each client,” Williams said. “Also expect our staff to have on masks and shields as we serve you.”
Williams says asks customers not to bring extra people if they are not being serviced.