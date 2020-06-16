Macon-Bibb Commissioners approve July 4 fireworks celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Fireworks will light up the night sky over Lake Tobesofkee on Saturday, July 4.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday with Munnerlyn Pyrotechnics, LLC, a South Carolina company that also put on the 2019 show.

The county will pay Munnerlyn $15,000 out of the Lake Tobesofkee Fund and the company will be in charge of set up, tear down, choreography and obtaining the fireworks display permit or other required government authorization to conduct the fireworks display, according to the contract.

During the pre-commission meeting, county manager Keith Moffett said “we waited as long as we could to decide if we were going to do this.”

“Conditions appear to be better,” he said. “Social distancing is still a requirement for this annual activity that we have.”

Friday, July 3 designated as paid holiday

Commissioners also approved a resolution to adopt a one-time suspension of the county’s current holiday pay schedule and observe the Independence Day paid holiday on Friday, July 3 since the holiday falls on Saturday this year.

