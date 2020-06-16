|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Aviation will reopen to the public, Wednesday morning.
Upon reopening, the museum will enforce safety measures to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
Darlene McLendon, the president and CEO of the Museum of Aviation Foundation, says there is a lot to experience for new and returning guests. This includes upgrades to the museum’s virtual reality ride.
“Right before the shutdown, we got two new rides,” McLendon said. “One is a Shark Experience [where if] you were in the ocean, you going to be around sharks as if you were there yourself. But what I hear is that the more adventurous and more exciting is the ‘Wind Walker’. It’s like placing yourself walking on the wings of a bi-plane.”
According to McLendon, the museum is one of Middle Georgia’s largest tourist destinations.
The museum closed its doors in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Hours of operation
Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m – 4 p.m.