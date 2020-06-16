|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This week, a local hospital is allowing visitors in some areas of their facilities after reviewing coronavirus data.
Navicent Health will change portions of its essential visitation policy, which began in March when COVID-19 prevention started.
According to the hospital, patients in critical care units, palliative care units, and birth centers may have two visitors during their stay.
For Navicent’s Surgery Center, adult surgery patients may have one visitor accompany them on the day of the procedure, as well as pre-op. Once the patient goes into surgery, the visitor must leave and the staff will provide updates via text message.
For the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, patients may have two parents or guardians accompany them on the day of surgery. If the visitor stays, they must wait in the designated area.
“We are more likely to have patients,” said Dr. Dean Kindler, Senior VP Navicent Health Physician Group. “Two, we can maintain safety features to reduce the chance of anyone being contaminated with COVID19. So safety and access were the two most important.”
Visitation hours
Visitation hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day.
For more information visit www.navicenthealth.org.