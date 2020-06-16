Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores June 8-12

|
Restaurant Report Card: June 8-12
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, June 8 and Friday, June 12.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read current and past full inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Dairy Lane
620 N JEFFERSON ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Bostick Nursing Facility (Food Service)
1700 BOSTICK CIR MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Bibb County:
Wendy’s
4397 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Taco Bell
1604 BASS RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Little Caesars Express
4535 HARTLEY BRIDGE RD MACON, GA 31216
Last Inspection Score: 70
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Comfort Inn & Suites (Food Service)
3935 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Taco Bell
945 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
American Feel and Wings
45 SPRING ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 69
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
Sandy Beach Water Park (Food Service)
6880 MOSELEY DIXON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
Dodge County:
Chic-King
644 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
Huddle House
114 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
Sharks Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
Jones County:
Zaxby’s
198 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Dairy Queen
315 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Pickle Barrel Cafe & Sports Pub
214 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Laurens County:
Waffle House
108 TRAVEL CENTER BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Cloverleaf Restaurant
509 CENTRAL DR EAST DUBLIN, GA 31027
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Monroe County:
Morgan’s Bar-be-que
100 OLD WATER WORKS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Pulaski County:
Subway
7 HWY 341 BYPASS HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2020
The Rustic Bistro
70 N LUMPKIN ST HAWKINSVILLE, GA 31036
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 06-10-2020
Putnam County:
Subway
201 WALMART DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
McDonald’s
105 OAK ST PO BOX 4564 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
Brenda’s Fish, Wings and More
107 S OAK ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-11-2020
Papa John’s
102 W MARION ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2020
El Cazador Mexican Bar & Grill
104 N JEFFERSON ST EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2020
Burger King
100 SARA LEE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-09-2020
Treutlen County:
Subway
1035 A- SECOND ST SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2020
Pizza Hut
1035 SECOND STREET SOPERTON, GA 30457
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2020
Washington County:
Zaxby’s
600 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 06-12-2020
Wilcox County:
Carter’s Fried Chicken
1303 FIRST AVENUE ROCHELLE, GA 31079
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 06-08-2020
