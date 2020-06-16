Saint Paul AME Church holds grocery giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — With the pandemic causing layoffs across Middle Georgia, Saint Paul AME Church provided relief for some residents.

The church gave away groceries on Tuesday to continue making a difference in the community.

Dr. Kevin T. Moore — the pastor — says Saint Paul met the needs of more than 50 families that attended.

“One thing we’re realizing is that we can’t do it by yourself. Churches are in a place now where we have to partner with other people,” Moore said. “And so will partner with Farm to families which is a program that we’re doing and they’re actually helping us to be a resource for our community.”

The food giveaway happened from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church. The food boxes included fresh meat, vegetables, and milk.

