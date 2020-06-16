‘This is a coward’s act’: Sheriff responds to graffiti on MLK signs, Tubman grounds

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb officials say several Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard signs and the pavement at the Tubman Museum were vandalized on Sunday.
According to the county’s Public Affairs Director, Chris Floore, the Macon-Bibb’s Facilities Management Department replaced the signs and Parks & Beautification crews were able to clean the pavement.
More vandalized signs were found Tuesday.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told 41NBC it was a “coward’s act.”
“This is a coward’s act to come in in the middle of the night and spray paint any type of slogan or any type of wording on pavement out here in front of the Tubman,” Davis said.
“That’s a cowardly thing to do.”
David says the sheriff’s office is working to identify a suspect and make an arrest for the damages.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff Office at (478) 751-7400.