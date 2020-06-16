UPDATE (Tuesday, June 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

|
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/16/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 59,078 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16.
|County*
|Cumulative cases
|Cases per 100K
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|207
|1115.24
|13
|34
|Atkinson
|77
|924.37
|2
|12
|Bacon
|181
|1587.16
|3
|16
|Baker
|36
|1155.33
|3
|12
|Baldwin
|430
|967.86
|32
|72
|Banks
|110
|550.5
|1
|17
|Barrow
|395
|457.27
|23
|95
|Bartow
|562
|507.35
|39
|148
|Ben Hill
|104
|624.81
|1
|9
|Berrien
|77
|399.46
|0
|4
|Bibb
|560
|368.06
|35
|150
|Bleckley
|52
|405.05
|1
|4
|Brantley
|70
|364.55
|2
|6
|Brooks
|99
|629.49
|11
|12
|Bryan
|87
|222.3
|5
|18
|Bulloch
|110
|138.42
|3
|13
|Burke
|126
|563.96
|6
|31
|Butts
|246
|977.2
|32
|28
|Calhoun
|149
|2358.71
|6
|20
|Camden
|75
|139.08
|1
|8
|Candler
|17
|156.87
|0
|3
|Carroll
|619
|515.32
|39
|108
|Catoosa
|249
|362.07
|3
|20
|Charlton
|37
|279.22
|2
|6
|Chatham
|651
|222.81
|30
|145
|Chattahoochee
|272
|2530.47
|0
|7
|Chattooga
|41
|165.55
|2
|3
|Cherokee
|1052
|394.57
|38
|157
|Clarke
|353
|272
|15
|54
|Clay
|53
|1856.39
|2
|5
|Clayton
|1461
|479.27
|73
|204
|Clinch
|80
|1201.92
|2
|8
|Cobb
|3679
|465.35
|218
|774
|Coffee
|359
|834.07
|14
|79
|Colquitt
|697
|1535.48
|17
|58
|Columbia
|305
|192.27
|8
|40
|Cook
|78
|447.32
|1
|10
|Coweta
|519
|341.45
|12
|53
|Crawford
|32
|261.69
|0
|4
|Crisp
|246
|1103.68
|11
|41
|Dade
|51
|315.56
|1
|3
|Dawson
|121
|447.8
|3
|19
|Decatur
|236
|896.59
|8
|25
|DeKalb
|4411
|556.13
|152
|765
|Dodge
|59
|289.43
|2
|8
|Dooly
|193
|1440.3
|12
|41
|Dougherty
|1841
|2047.72
|151
|450
|Douglas
|669
|440.4
|32
|151
|Early
|255
|2513.31
|31
|24
|Echols
|162
|4081.63
|0
|6
|Effingham
|86
|134.32
|1
|13
|Elbert
|87
|459.22
|0
|7
|Emanuel
|47
|207.38
|2
|8
|Evans
|10
|93.57
|0
|0
|Fannin
|69
|262.16
|1
|5
|Fayette
|270
|229.7
|16
|40
|Floyd
|375
|375.32
|15
|46
|Forsyth
|603
|238.81
|13
|78
|Franklin
|142
|608.68
|1
|12
|Fulton
|5148
|468.35
|295
|964
|Gilmer
|172
|547.47
|2
|22
|Glascock
|1
|33.06
|0
|0
|Glynn
|196
|227.78
|3
|19
|Gordon
|260
|447.9
|18
|37
|Grady
|147
|599.02
|4
|32
|Greene
|86
|459.48
|8
|19
|Gwinnett
|5451
|561.3
|156
|798
|Habersham
|600
|1310.04
|31
|83
|Hall
|2787
|1350.62
|56
|388
|Hancock
|203
|2477.72
|30
|37
|Haralson
|58
|188.79
|4
|16
|Harris
|210
|604.98
|6
|27
|Hart
|44
|168.54
|0
|2
|Heard
|45
|363.78
|3
|8
|Henry
|856
|356.87
|31
|101
|Houston
|456
|290.37
|20
|109
|Irwin
|38
|402.84
|1
|8
|Jackson
|266
|356.09
|7
|39
|Jasper
|56
|394.39
|1
|7
|Jeff Davis
|62
|409.29
|2
|5
|Jefferson
|58
|378.76
|1
|10
|Jenkins
|47
|548.04
|7
|17
|Johnson
|78
|807.37
|2
|14
|Jones
|51
|178.38
|0
|4
|Lamar
|79
|408.33
|5
|12
|Lanier
|98
|946.77
|2
|9
|Laurens
|118
|249.49
|1
|17
|Lee
|374
|1247.87
|22
|67
|Liberty
|96
|155.08
|1
|15
|Lincoln
|18
|221.54
|1
|6
|Long
|25
|125.53
|1
|2
|Lowndes
|689
|584.5
|4
|68
|Lumpkin
|109
|322.47
|1
|24
|Macon
|112
|862.33
|8
|36
|Madison
|74
|245.22
|2
|13
|Marion
|63
|759.68
|2
|11
|McDuffie
|75
|347.27
|5
|20
|McIntosh
|19
|130.43
|1
|2
|Meriwether
|133
|632.73
|3
|19
|Miller
|45
|780.71
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|433
|1963.18
|38
|96
|Monroe
|133
|479.68
|14
|26
|Montgomery
|22
|238.51
|0
|2
|Morgan
|41
|214.23
|0
|5
|Murray
|148
|367.6
|1
|14
|Muscogee
|1078
|562.55
|29
|157
|Newton
|425
|378.27
|11
|74
|Non-Georgia Resident
|2776
|0
|37
|158
|Oconee
|130
|311.47
|9
|22
|Oglethorpe
|77
|505.25
|7
|15
|Paulding
|415
|240.52
|13
|82
|Peach
|91
|332.42
|8
|25
|Pickens
|71
|211.75
|4
|14
|Pierce
|132
|675.36
|4
|24
|Pike
|71
|376.46
|4
|11
|Polk
|167
|384.07
|1
|15
|Pulaski
|46
|422.29
|2
|7
|Putnam
|111
|507.2
|11
|18
|Quitman
|14
|610.29
|1
|4
|Rabun
|33
|194.28
|3
|15
|Randolph
|191
|2827.95
|23
|36
|Richmond
|687
|339.7
|38
|183
|Rockdale
|347
|365.42
|9
|82
|Schley
|20
|379.15
|1
|7
|Screven
|65
|467.63
|4
|19
|Seminole
|48
|589.68
|2
|8
|Spalding
|326
|471.71
|25
|59
|Stephens
|158
|600.12
|6
|31
|Stewart
|68
|1109.48
|1
|14
|Sumter
|523
|1778.97
|50
|141
|Talbot
|50
|811.95
|2
|13
|Taliaferro
|2
|122.55
|0
|0
|Tattnall
|58
|228.25
|0
|4
|Taylor
|26
|326.72
|2
|10
|Telfair
|54
|345.18
|2
|8
|Terrell
|218
|2574.7
|27
|52
|Thomas
|365
|821.5
|33
|68
|Tift
|433
|1060.49
|22
|81
|Toombs
|126
|466.96
|5
|13
|Towns
|35
|290.84
|1
|10
|Treutlen
|17
|248.94
|0
|2
|Troup
|805
|1143.24
|23
|100
|Turner
|155
|1919.27
|14
|34
|Twiggs
|22
|272.08
|1
|7
|Union
|55
|217.09
|3
|16
|Unknown
|1470
|0
|2
|33
|Upson
|300
|1141.68
|42
|44
|Walker
|236
|339.03
|3
|11
|Walton
|331
|345.46
|23
|55
|Ware
|290
|808.86
|15
|59
|Warren
|20
|383.88
|0
|9
|Washington
|76
|374.35
|1
|9
|Wayne
|39
|130.11
|0
|4
|Webster
|15
|588.24
|1
|4
|Wheeler
|30
|379.31
|0
|0
|White
|124
|390.45
|4
|25
|Whitfield
|637
|608.57
|10
|39
|Wilcox
|119
|1353.81
|14
|20
|Wilkes
|41
|409.43
|1
|7
|Wilkinson
|74
|829.69
|7
|23
|Worth
|265
|1315.66
|21
|51
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 747,348 (629,273 COVID-19 tests; 118,075 antibody tests)
- Positive COVID-19 tests: 59,078
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 9,454 across the state
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s situation report at 2:50 p.m. ET on 6/15 listed 865 current COVID-19 related hospitalizations.
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 2,529 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.
