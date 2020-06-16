UPDATE (Tuesday, June 16 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cumulative cases by county as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 6/16/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 59,078 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16.

County* Cumulative cases Cases per 100K Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 207 1115.24 13 34
Atkinson 77 924.37 2 12
Bacon 181 1587.16 3 16
Baker 36 1155.33 3 12
Baldwin 430 967.86 32 72
Banks 110 550.5 1 17
Barrow 395 457.27 23 95
Bartow 562 507.35 39 148
Ben Hill 104 624.81 1 9
Berrien 77 399.46 0 4
Bibb 560 368.06 35 150
Bleckley 52 405.05 1 4
Brantley 70 364.55 2 6
Brooks 99 629.49 11 12
Bryan 87 222.3 5 18
Bulloch 110 138.42 3 13
Burke 126 563.96 6 31
Butts 246 977.2 32 28
Calhoun 149 2358.71 6 20
Camden 75 139.08 1 8
Candler 17 156.87 0 3
Carroll 619 515.32 39 108
Catoosa 249 362.07 3 20
Charlton 37 279.22 2 6
Chatham 651 222.81 30 145
Chattahoochee 272 2530.47 0 7
Chattooga 41 165.55 2 3
Cherokee 1052 394.57 38 157
Clarke 353 272 15 54
Clay 53 1856.39 2 5
Clayton 1461 479.27 73 204
Clinch 80 1201.92 2 8
Cobb 3679 465.35 218 774
Coffee 359 834.07 14 79
Colquitt 697 1535.48 17 58
Columbia 305 192.27 8 40
Cook 78 447.32 1 10
Coweta 519 341.45 12 53
Crawford 32 261.69 0 4
Crisp 246 1103.68 11 41
Dade 51 315.56 1 3
Dawson 121 447.8 3 19
Decatur 236 896.59 8 25
DeKalb 4411 556.13 152 765
Dodge 59 289.43 2 8
Dooly 193 1440.3 12 41
Dougherty 1841 2047.72 151 450
Douglas 669 440.4 32 151
Early 255 2513.31 31 24
Echols 162 4081.63 0 6
Effingham 86 134.32 1 13
Elbert 87 459.22 0 7
Emanuel 47 207.38 2 8
Evans 10 93.57 0 0
Fannin 69 262.16 1 5
Fayette 270 229.7 16 40
Floyd 375 375.32 15 46
Forsyth 603 238.81 13 78
Franklin 142 608.68 1 12
Fulton 5148 468.35 295 964
Gilmer 172 547.47 2 22
Glascock 1 33.06 0 0
Glynn 196 227.78 3 19
Gordon 260 447.9 18 37
Grady 147 599.02 4 32
Greene 86 459.48 8 19
Gwinnett 5451 561.3 156 798
Habersham 600 1310.04 31 83
Hall 2787 1350.62 56 388
Hancock 203 2477.72 30 37
Haralson 58 188.79 4 16
Harris 210 604.98 6 27
Hart 44 168.54 0 2
Heard 45 363.78 3 8
Henry 856 356.87 31 101
Houston 456 290.37 20 109
Irwin 38 402.84 1 8
Jackson 266 356.09 7 39
Jasper 56 394.39 1 7
Jeff Davis 62 409.29 2 5
Jefferson 58 378.76 1 10
Jenkins 47 548.04 7 17
Johnson 78 807.37 2 14
Jones 51 178.38 0 4
Lamar 79 408.33 5 12
Lanier 98 946.77 2 9
Laurens 118 249.49 1 17
Lee 374 1247.87 22 67
Liberty 96 155.08 1 15
Lincoln 18 221.54 1 6
Long 25 125.53 1 2
Lowndes 689 584.5 4 68
Lumpkin 109 322.47 1 24
Macon 112 862.33 8 36
Madison 74 245.22 2 13
Marion 63 759.68 2 11
McDuffie 75 347.27 5 20
McIntosh 19 130.43 1 2
Meriwether 133 632.73 3 19
Miller 45 780.71 0 3
Mitchell 433 1963.18 38 96
Monroe 133 479.68 14 26
Montgomery 22 238.51 0 2
Morgan 41 214.23 0 5
Murray 148 367.6 1 14
Muscogee 1078 562.55 29 157
Newton 425 378.27 11 74
Non-Georgia Resident 2776 0 37 158
Oconee 130 311.47 9 22
Oglethorpe 77 505.25 7 15
Paulding 415 240.52 13 82
Peach 91 332.42 8 25
Pickens 71 211.75 4 14
Pierce 132 675.36 4 24
Pike 71 376.46 4 11
Polk 167 384.07 1 15
Pulaski 46 422.29 2 7
Putnam 111 507.2 11 18
Quitman 14 610.29 1 4
Rabun 33 194.28 3 15
Randolph 191 2827.95 23 36
Richmond 687 339.7 38 183
Rockdale 347 365.42 9 82
Schley 20 379.15 1 7
Screven 65 467.63 4 19
Seminole 48 589.68 2 8
Spalding 326 471.71 25 59
Stephens 158 600.12 6 31
Stewart 68 1109.48 1 14
Sumter 523 1778.97 50 141
Talbot 50 811.95 2 13
Taliaferro 2 122.55 0 0
Tattnall 58 228.25 0 4
Taylor 26 326.72 2 10
Telfair 54 345.18 2 8
Terrell 218 2574.7 27 52
Thomas 365 821.5 33 68
Tift 433 1060.49 22 81
Toombs 126 466.96 5 13
Towns 35 290.84 1 10
Treutlen 17 248.94 0 2
Troup 805 1143.24 23 100
Turner 155 1919.27 14 34
Twiggs 22 272.08 1 7
Union 55 217.09 3 16
Unknown 1470 0 2 33
Upson 300 1141.68 42 44
Walker 236 339.03 3 11
Walton 331 345.46 23 55
Ware 290 808.86 15 59
Warren 20 383.88 0 9
Washington 76 374.35 1 9
Wayne 39 130.11 0 4
Webster 15 588.24 1 4
Wheeler 30 379.31 0 0
White 124 390.45 4 25
Whitfield 637 608.57 10 39
Wilcox 119 1353.81 14 20
Wilkes 41 409.43 1 7
Wilkinson 74 829.69 7 23
Worth 265 1315.66 21 51

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 747,348 (629,273 COVID-19 tests; 118,075 antibody tests)
  • Positive COVID-19 tests: 59,078

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 2,529 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

