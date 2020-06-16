Warner Robins teachers surprise top readers

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Teachers at Westside Elementary in Warner Robins didn’t let COVID-19 stop them from surprising nearly 30 top readers.
The teachers went to each students’ home and presented them with Top Reader yard signs.
Top readers are decided through the accelerated reader program. Students receive points for reading books and passing reading comprehension quizzes.
Teachers say they wanted to show their students they are supported and that they are proud of their reading success.