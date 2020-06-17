Two men wanted for an armed robbery at a Subway in Byron

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Byron police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Sunday night.
According to a post on the Byron Police Department’s Facebook page, the two men entered the restaurant with a two tone semi automatic pistol and demanded money. Police say the men watched the restaurant for an hour before going in.
Police believe they were driving a 2020 Honda Accord.
If you see the two men or their car, call Sergeant Malanie Bickford with the Byron Police Department at (478)956-2493.
