Two men wanted for an armed robbery at a Subway in Byron

Amanda Corna
Photo Courtesy: Byron Police Department's Facebook page
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Byron police are looking for two men who they say robbed a Subway restaurant at gunpoint Sunday night. 

According to a post on the Byron Police Department’s Facebook page, the two men entered the restaurant with a two tone semi automatic pistol and demanded money. Police say the men watched the restaurant for an hour before going in.

Photo Courtesy: Byron Police Department’s Facebook page

Police believe they were driving a 2020 Honda Accord.

Photo Courtesy: Byron Police Department’s Facebook page

If you see the two men or their car, call Sergeant Malanie Bickford with the Byron Police Department at (478)956-2493.

 

