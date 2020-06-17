New Georgia virus cases most since April as easing disputed

|
Listen to the content of this post:
ATLANTA (AP) – An increasing number of Georgians are getting infected by coronavirus and ending up in the hospital as Gov. Brian Kemp continues to ease restrictions on gatherings and businesses.
Figures posted Tuesday show Georgia over the last 14 days has averaged the highest level of reported infections since April, when widespread transmission was at its peak and had led to a statewide lockdown. People hospitalized with COVID-19 has been rising for the last 10 days.
The Republican Kemp says he remains focused on fighting the infection, saying Tuesday that Georgia has now tested every resident of a nursing home with 25 or more beds.
But public health experts say Kemp has eased restrictions too quickly, with rising infections a predictable result.