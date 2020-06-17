Bibb Sheriff’s deputies need public’s help in credit card fraud investigation

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help finding and identifying two people in connection with a financial transaction card fraud investigation.

Deputies say a stolen debit card was reported used on April 30 at the Walmart on Harrison Road and at the Macon Crab House on Presidential Parkway. The individuals spent over $500 before the debit card owner knew the card was stolen.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of these two individuals, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-750-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.