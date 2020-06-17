Community opposes new alcohol license for store on Pio Nono Avenue

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Plans for a new alcohol license for a convenience store on Pio Nono Avenue came to a halt after the commissioners tabled the item Tuesday. However, some community members say the area doesn’t need another store selling liquor.
“Between Vineville Avenue and Eisenhower, we have about 10 to 11 stores,” said George Crawley, president of Westside Neighbors United.
Crawley says he and supporters have been working for almost a year to prevent the approval of new alcohol licenses. The latest is for a convenience store at 2311 Pio Nono Avenue.
Crawley says with commissioners tabling the item, they’ve halfway reached their goal. He says local leaders should conduct a market study to learn what people in the area want.
“What we need is diversification of businesses in these urban communities,” Crawley said.
Resident Joseph Jones says he wants new business in the area, but he prefers either a grocery store or recreation center.
“Too much drinking leads to problems anyway, especially too many minors getting a hold to that kind of stuff,” said Jones.
Resident Darius Solomon says he doesn’t support the alcohol license because it won’t support the neighborhood.
“Most of this money does not remain in these communities. It’s pretty much an all take and no give situation,” Solomon said.
Solomon says the city should focus on community projects to help build the struggling area.
“If a Macon business has to survive by selling liquor, then maybe the city needs to get a different business model,” Solomon said.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins agrees with Tuesday night’s decision and doesn’t see the point in moving forward without community support.