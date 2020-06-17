GBI: ‘Not consulted’ on charges filed against former Atlanta officers

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Wednesday night it was “not consulted” on charges filed against two former Atlanta police officers.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard held a news conference Wednesday to announce arrest warrants for former officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan following the shooting death last week of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks in a Wendy’s parking lot.

Howard said Wednesday that Brooks “never presented himself as a threat.” He said Brooks followed every instruction from the officers and was never informed that he was under arrest for driving under the influence.

“When we examined the videotape and in our discussions with witnesses, what we discovered is during the 2 minutes and 12 seconds, Officer Rolfe actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground, while he was there fighting for his life,” Howard said. “Secondly, from the videotape, we were able to see that the other officer, Officer Brosnan, actually stood on Mr. Brooks’ shoulders while he was there struggling for his life.”

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said at a news conference Saturday that Brooks got one of the officer’s stun guns and that video showed him running away with the stun gun in his hand. Reynolds said Brooks appeared to turn around and point the stun gun in the officers’ direction. That’s when Rolfe fatally shot Brooks.

Howard announced Wednesday that Rolfe is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of shooting toward or in the direction of another, one count of criminal damage, four counts of violation of oath and one count of assault and battery.

Brosnan, the other officer on the scene, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath.

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday night, June 12th, to investigate an officer involved shooting at the Wendy’s Restaurant on University Avenue,” the GBI’s release said Wednesday. “We are in the process of conducting this investigation. Although we have made significant progress in the case, we have not completed our work. Our goal in every officer involved shooting case we are requested to review, is to complete a thorough, impartial investigation before we submit the file to the respective District Attorney’s Office.”

“The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted,” the release continued. “We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney. Despite today’s occurrence, the GBI will complete its mission of completing an impartial and thorough investigation of this incident and we will submit the file, once completed, to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.”

Following the shooting Friday, Atlanta Police Department fired Rolfe and placed Brosnan on administrative duty.

