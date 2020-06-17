Duncan promises hate crimes bill as House balks at inaction

Listen to the content of this post:

ATLANTA (AP) – A top lieutenant of Georgia’s House speaker is signaling that the lower chamber may block Senate bills unless the Senate acts to increase state criminal penalties on hate crimes.

A House-passed bill seeking increased penalties has been stalled for more than a year in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The move comes as Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is proposing an overhaul of the House bill.

Duncan plans to release a draft of his own measure soon and predicts it will get a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee later this week.