Teen wanted in connection with murder in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need the public’s help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that happened at the intersection of Houston Ave. and Cynthia Ave. near Bowden Homes apartments.

Investigators need to know the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jay’ryon Deshond Earl Willis. Warrants have been issued for Willis charging him with the murder of 38-year-old Damond Cain Stevens.

If you know the whereabouts of Jay’ryon Willis, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.