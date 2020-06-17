‘How offended are you now’: More vandalism reported in Macon

By
Rashaad Vann
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vandals defaced a Confederate statue and sprayed graffiti in Tattnall Square Park Wednesday.

Bibb County Parks & Beautification crews cleaned up the damage.

Many phrases like “Black Lives Matter” and “How offended are you now” were written on the Confederate monument and also at the park.

A real estate company’s sign was also spray painted.

Officials say the incidents are the latest acts following civil protests.

Mayor Robert Reichert will address the community Wednesday about the vandalism.

Previous articleTeen wanted in connection with murder in Macon
mm
Rashaad Vann
Rashaad Vann comes to Georgia from Detroit, Michigan. He most recently worked as a Regional News Reporter and Sports Anchor for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, Nebraska. While in college, he interned at WSFA-TV and WVAS-FM in Montgomery. While growing up, he was always involved in sports such as football, swimming, track and cross country. After high school, he studied and graduated from Alabama State University with a degree in communications. Rashaad loves to travel because it offers an opportunity to learn and connect with different people. He’s a member and is involved in several different social and community service organizations that give back to the community locally and nationwide.