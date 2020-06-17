‘How offended are you now’: More vandalism reported in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Vandals defaced a Confederate statue and sprayed graffiti in Tattnall Square Park Wednesday.
Bibb County Parks & Beautification crews cleaned up the damage.
Many phrases like “Black Lives Matter” and “How offended are you now” were written on the Confederate monument and also at the park.
A real estate company’s sign was also spray painted.
Officials say the incidents are the latest acts following civil protests.
Mayor Robert Reichert will address the community Wednesday about the vandalism.