Atlanta officer in Rayshard Brooks killing charged with felony murder, Fulton County DA says

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/NBC) – In a news conference, the district attorney of Fulton County announced that he filed charges against two police officers in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard filed arrest warrants for Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan.

Howard says they were able to charge the case after speaking with a number of witnesses, reviewing videotapes and physical evidence.

“Mr. Brooks never presented a threat. In the beginning, he was sleeping in his car and he was cooperative in the ’41 minutes and 17-second’ process,” Howard said. “Considered that Brooks was calm, cordial, and displayed a cordial nature. He followed every instruction and answered questions.”

Garrett Rolfe charges

Rolfe is charged with the following:

(1) count of felony murder

(1) count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

(3) counts of shooting towards or in the direction of another

(1) count of criminal damage

(4) counts of violation of oath

(1) count of assault and battery

Howard asks that Rolfe receives no bond.

Devin Brosnan charges

Also, Brosnan is charged with:

(1) count of aggravated assault

(2) counts of violation of oath

Howard asks that Brosnan receive a $50,000 bond.

On Friday night, Rolfe fatally shot Brooks. Atlanta Police Department fired Rolfe and placed Brosnan on administrative duty.