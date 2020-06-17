Scattered storms return to Middle Georgia Thursday

Cecilia Reeves
We have had another great day across Middle Georgia, with plenty of sunshine this afternoon and highs well below normal.  Once again, we can thank the upper level low for keeping us cool and dry, but changes are on the way.

The upper level low is continuing its slow push north and as it moves away, humidity and heat will be making a comeback in Middle GA.

Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid 80’s and some places will warm to the upper 80’s. Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast by the afternoon.

Summer is really back by Friday as highs warm back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Scattered storms will likely be more widespread as summer-like humidity returns as well.

Overall, much drier air will be moving in for the weekend, which will limit our rain chances and increase our high temperatures.

Highs on Father’s Day will warm into the mid 90’s, but we will be staying dry before rain moves in next week.

Cecilia Reeves
